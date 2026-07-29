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Eagles Legends Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson Set for Philly HBCU Rematch

Former Philadelphia Eagles teammates are returning to Philadelphia for a historic football rematch. Head coaches Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson will face off again. The second annual HBCU Battle of the Legends is officially set for Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field. Originally slated to be held at Norfolk State University, Delaware State officials announced the venue change due to immense fan interest. Moving the game brings both programs back to the massive stage.

Jackson leads the Delaware State Hornets football program and Vick leads the . Last year, the inaugural game drew over 47,000 spectators. The Delaware State University squad won that exciting matchup 27-20. That crucial victory sparked momentum for Delaware State. The Hornets finished their season with an impressive 8-4 record. This marked their first winning season in over a decade. The high-profile matchup gained massive national media attention. The game broadcasted live on ESPNU to millions.

Philadelphia holds deep meaning for both head coaches. They previously dominated the NFL stadium as legendary teammates. Jackson was Vick’s favorite explosive wide receiver target. Jackson spent eight seasons playing in Philadelphia where he recorded over 6,000 receiving yards . He also scored 35 touchdowns for the franchise. Returning to Lincoln Financial Field brings back special memories for everyone on the field and in the stands as the HBCU coaches lead their young players onto this field.



The classic showcases vibrant traditions, pageantry, and bands, honoring the unique spirit of HBCU football. The day features double the football action at The Linc. Lincoln University will also play Virginia Union that afternoon in their CIAA conference matchup, completing a historic sports double-header.

Legends Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson Set for Philly HBCU Rematch was originally published on classixphilly.com