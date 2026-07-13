The Internet Isn't Buying The Mitch McConnell Proof Of Life Photo

Source: Senator Mitch McConnell / facebook

After being MIA from Congress for more than a month and reportedly hospitalized for nearly a month, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell has broken his silence with a written statement about his health and what appears to be a proof-of-life photo in a hospital bed alongside his wife, Elaine Chao.

According to WLKY, which published the full statement released by the Kentucky senator’s office on Sunday, McConnell claimed he was hospitalized due to a fall that left him “briefly unconscious,” and that he had not suffered anything more serious like a heart attack or stroke, as many online have speculated was the case, especially after it was reported that audio from a 911 call revealed that someone at his home suffered a “cardiac arrest.”

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages,” the statement read. The statement went on to assure his constituents that he would be returning to Congress and that he’s currently just “regaining my strength.”

Now, McConnell, or whoever authored his statement, was probably hoping that breaking his silence would lay to rest — uh, so to speak — rumors that the 84-year-old is living on borrowed time, or has already gone to glory.

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After it was announced Sunday that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham died after a “brief and sudden illness,” folks across social media immediately began remarking on how “these things come in threes,” implying that Graham was actually the second Republican leader to kick the bucket, after McConnell. (I’m going to go ahead and let y’all guess who people are hoping will be number three, but he was “number one on Tic Tac” last week; he’s almost sure of it.)

Unfortunately, though, the internet is just not a place where you can upload a photo of a smiling non-corpse and expect everyone to buy that it’s a legitimate image, especially in the AI-obsessed world we live in today.

So, yeah — the people aren’t buying it.

It’s worth noting that even the people who don’t necessarily believe the photo is just a demonstration of how Weekend at Bernie’s would work in the 21st century are still pointing out that when a lawmaker has to go through the effort of proving he’s still alive, it probably means it’s time to retire.

All I know is I couldn’t have been the one to take the photo, because instead of “say cheese,” I’m definitely going to be the first person to shout “look alive” and mean it literally.

SEE ALSO:

Sen. Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After 911 ‘Cardiac Arrest’ Call

Video Reportedly Shows Sen. Mitch McConnell Being Put In An Ambulance

The Internet Isn't Buying The Mitch McConnell Proof Of Life Photo was originally published on newsone.com