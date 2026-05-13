'Delphi' The Latest Entry in the 'Creed' Universe Announces Cast

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

The Creed universe is growing and producer Michael B. Jordan has included some of his old colleagues in the cast.

Delphi extends the Creed franchise to a Hispanic boxing gym in Los Angeles. The Prime Video show is currently in production in the city. Wood Harris, who appeared with Jordan in the classic HBO series The Wire, will be a recurring cast member. He is reprising his Creed role as boxing trainer Tony “Little Duke” Evers.

Andre Royo, who played fan favorite Bubbles on The Wire, is also joining the cast as a regular. He’ll play a boxing savant who can predict boxing success with uncanny accuracy.

Andre Holland will also be a cast regular, playing Teddy ‘T-Bone’ Parker, the lead instructor at the Delphi Academy.

“André Royo. Wood Harris. Andre Holland,” Jordan posted on Instagram. “These are men I have looked up to, learned from, and been inspired by for a long time. Two of them I had the privilege of sharing a set with when I was just a kid trying to figure out who I was as an actor. Watching them work back then taught me things I still carry with me today.”

Marco Ramirez will be the showrunner and executive producer, with Jordan’s Outlier Society production company. Production started May 18. Per the show’s official synopsis, Delphi “follows a group of gifted young boxers in an elite academy fighting to achieve their dreams and reach the pinnacle of the sport.”

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“Expanding the captivating Creed universe for our global Prime Video audience is a dream come true,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, last year when the show was first announced. “Showrunner Marco Ramirez and executive producer Michael B. Jordan are crafting something exceptional for both longtime fans of the Creed franchise and newcomers alike.”

Other main characters are Benji Santiago playing Santi Torres, a talented boxer who has been overshadowed by his older brother, Nico Torres, played by Juan Castano, whose boxing talent hasn’t helped him overcome his personal challenges.

Demián Bichir plays their Mexican-born father, Hector, who owns a boxing academy in East Los Angeles. Naturally, there’s tension – and protection – in his relationship with his sons.

Other main cast members include Sofia Black-D’Elia as Bobbi Weiss, an accountant who wants to become a boxing trainer. Victoria Vourkoutiotis will play Kai Katsaros, an aspiring boxer struggling with confidence issues.

Recurring cast members include Niles Fitch, Dasan Frazier, Graham Patrick Martin, Brittany Adebumola as Mina, Rene Moran, Okieriete Onaodowan, Breanna Yde, and a non-binary cast member who is credited as b.

'Delphi' The Latest Entry in the 'Creed' Universe Announces Cast was originally published on cassiuslife.com