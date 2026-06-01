They Reaaaady! Runway Walking Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look 'Good As Hell' While Strutting For The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Tiffany Haddish and Lizzo served baaaawdy and bodaciousness at this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, and they both looked “Good As Hell” while doing so.

Source: Ivan Afpel

Lizzo took on both performing and modeling duties during the Miami Swim Week event, bringing her signature high-energy vocals and baaawdy to the runway in a sparkling black swimsuit.

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

She later changed into a baby blue swimsuit to perform her hits while Tiffany Haddish hit the runway.

Tiffany Haddish strutted her stuff several times, first in a leopard one-piece swimsuit and later in a black fringed bikini.

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Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

Source: John Parra / Getty

She also covered one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, wearing a double bikini and striking the signature pose on the beach that has become synonymous with the outlet.

She also had some fun with her new title of “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model” in a video that captured her wearing her swimsuit in a hotel lobby and placing copies of her cover on top of other magazines. You know Tiffany is always going to cut up.

Model Jasmine Sanders—better known as Golden Barbie—also hit the stage on the evening, representing for the many fashion girlies who’ve graced the pages of the legendary Swimsuit Issue over the years. She’s been part of the last 8 editions of the collector’s item.

For Lizzo, this pop-out is one of the many she’s done in anticipation of her next album Bitch set for release on June 5. She also collaborated with rapper Sexyy Red on a new track for the Scary Movie 6 soundtrack.

After threatening retirement and being fed up with toxicity on social media throughout the years, it seems Lizzo is putting that all behind her and stepping boldly into a new era.

She hasn’t dropped much info on what to expect from her latest album but if her features with rap girlies like Monaleo and Sexyy Red are any indication, the girlies may be in for a fun summer.

They Reaaaady! Runway Walking Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look 'Good As Hell' While Strutting For The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show was originally published on bossip.com