Fans Advocate For Ngozi Edeme After Beauty Brand Trademarks Her Signature Blush Technique

Ngozi Edeme's innovative 'Melted Blush' technique has been mimicked by Patrick Ta Beauty, raising concerns about lack of credit for Black creatives.

Patrick Ta's brand has faced previous accusations of failing to pay Black creators, suggesting a pattern of exploitative behavior.

The controversy has drawn attention to the ongoing struggle for Black artists to receive due recognition and fair treatment in the beauty industry.

Source:

In 2026, one might expect Black creatives to finally receive their due credit. Yet here we are advocating for justice for Ngozi Edeme, the visionary behind the social media moniker Painted by Esther.

This generational talent first made waves last year with her signature “Melted Blush” technique. It graced the faces of stars like Tyla, Saweetie, Doechii, Kelly Rowland, and Olandria Carthen. A master of her craft, this makeup artist is celebrated for her ability to flawlessly blend vibrant pigments on deep skin tones. Furthermore, her impressive career includes touring with icons like Monica and Brandy. She has also conducted masterclasses alongside the legendary Danessa Myricks.

Because Painted by Esther is synonymous with that unbelievable vibrant pink blush finish, the industry was stunned when beauty giant Patrick Ta Beauty unveiled its “Transitional Blush” collection. This latest drop features a lineup specifically designed to mimic that signature finish. It comes complete with high-budget branding and a reported attempt to trademark the very phrase that defines the look.

In a recent TikTok post, Esther admitted to being apprehensive about sharing her thoughts. “I’m honestly very nervous to make this video,” she explained, adding that she refuses to let fear silence her despite the risk of being unfairly labeled with the “angry Black woman” trope.

The Timeline

Expanding on the timeline, the London-based artist noted that her interactions with Patrick Ta have been anything but professional. “I have had really weird experiences with Patrick,” she shared, detailing “two or three” unsettling encounters. Moreover, “The weirdest one recently was, I was in LA [and] I get a booking request from the other half of Patrick Ta,” she added, referring to Rima Minasyan, the brand’s co-founder.

Love Beauty? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In November 2025, Edeme told PopSugar, “Every morning, I’d watch my mom get ready, put her makeup on, and then she would wake me up to watch her get ready, so I’d be her companion.” That passion only deepened as she matured. Edeme experimented on the baby dolls her mother would bring home as post-work gifts. She fell hard for the craft. She frequently finding herself in hot water at school for sporting a bit too much lip gloss or mascara. These were early signs of the beauty powerhouse she was destined to become.

“A lot of my clients are givers and divas, rightfully so, but I’ve learned to be patient and take my ego out of things because I’m hungry for it. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t hungry,” she said. Beyond that signature blush placement, it’s her genuine reverence for the artistry that has the industry’s heavy hitters lining up.

Black Creators Deserve Better

At her core, Edeme is dedicated to crafting looks that celebrate Black culture and push the needle on inclusivity within the beauty space. “Even in 2025, we’re seeing our creativity and ideas being ‘reinvented’ or straight-up stolen, but we aren’t stopping,” she declared. “I live and breathe this craft every single day—and I’m not going anywhere.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Patrick Ta has come into question when it comes to Black creators. In late 2024, influencer Avonna Sunshine accused the brand of failing to pay Black creators for marketing work. This led to public apologies from Patrick Ta and a review of the brand’s payment procedures.

So, it’s starting to resemble a pattern of behavior.

Edeme also noted in her TikTok video, “The timing of things is very convenient,” pointing to a series of coincidences that feel a bit too on the nose. During a tutorial with Kosas, she highlighted the powder puff as her “holy grail” for achieving that signature transition blush. This is a specific technique and tool choice that Ta mirrored almost immediately in his own promotional content. Even more telling was a slip of the tongue. Edeme used the phrase “back of your palm” instead of the standard “back of your hand” during a demonstration. Notably, this was a unique linguistic quirk that Ta repeated verbatim in his subsequent tutorial.

Facing the heat, Ta eventually offered a response. “I do not own this look,” while tagging Edeme and naming her viral work on Olandria. Edeme has always been humble—never claiming to have “invented” the technique. She often pays homage to industry titans like Danessa Myricks, Pat McGrath, and the legendary Kevyn Aucoin. However comma there is no denying that she is the one who has made this look a staple for Black women over the last few years.

It’s Absolutely Layered

Just when the controversy couldn’t get any more layered, the incomparable Jackie Aina Asamoah dropped her review of Patrick Ta’s new blushes. She noted that her current technique was inspired by Makeup by Mario on Ta’s channel. While she was “indifferent” toward the liquid blush, she was feeling the duo. When the comments started demanding she insert herself into the Painted by Esther drama, she shut it down. She affirmed she’s not “inserting myself in [their] situation,” period.

However, when commenters kept name-dropping Juvia’s Place’s Blushed Duo, Asamoah went in with a follow-up. She declared she’s never going to support Juvia’s Place, citing a 2019 dispute where founder and CEO Chi-Chi Eburu “disrespected” her and the brand proved they “can not take constructive criticism.” She sternly warned her followers, “You will absolutely not call me a sell out, you will absolutely not call me a hypocrite.” As for Patrick Ta, she left it to the people: “if you guys collectively don’t want to support Patrick as a brand, you absolutely have that right,” because fighting his battles is “not my job.”

Again, let the record show, this isn’t the first time a Black woman has called Patrick Ta out.

Fans Advocate For Ngozi Edeme After Beauty Brand Trademarks Her Signature Blush Technique was originally published on hellobeautiful.com