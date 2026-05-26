DC culture took center stage during Vic Jagger’s latest interview with DC Black Broadway founder and playwright Dr. Lovail Long, who shared the inspiring story behind one of the city’s most unique theater movements.

During the conversation, Long reflected on his journey from incarceration to becoming an award-winning creative force known for blending go-go music, Black storytelling, and authentic DC experiences into theatrical productions. He revealed that while serving time in prison, he felt called by God to pursue theater despite never having a passion for writing before.

That calling eventually led to the launch of DC Black Broadway, a production company that has become known for sold-out performances inspired by local culture. Long recalled developing his first major idea, a DC-inspired version of “The Wizard of Oz,” after speaking with go-go legend Big G from prison.

Over the years, Long has created productions including “Grease With A Side of Mumbo Sauce,” “Chocolate City Records,” and “Beat Ya Feet,” all centered around go-go culture and Black DC identity. He emphasized the importance of showing younger generations the history and impact of go-go music while also giving local youth opportunities to perform, act, dance, and work behind the scenes.

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DC Black Broadway’s Lovail Long Talks Go-Go & Legacy was originally published on mymajicdc.com