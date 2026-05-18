Black Alabama Teen's Body Found Shot, Dismembered And Burned

A Black family in Barbour County, Alabama, was joined by the local community in spending nearly a week looking for their teenage loved one, only to find his body shot, dismembered, burned, and left in a wooded area. Now, the teen’s parents want justice for their son, which would include finding his killer or killers, and accountability for law enforcement, which they say did not help with the search.

According to WRBL, 18-year-old Markavious Rumph was last seen by his family on May 7 after leaving his grandmother’s home in Eufaula, Ala., with a friend. When he didn’t return, his family reported him missing and began searching the local wooded areas. That search lasted five days, through Mother’s Day weekend, but it ended that Monday night, when Rumph’s remains were found dismembered and set on fire, with bullet wounds indicating he had been shot, according to the family.

“I looked for five days for my son, with no help from the Eufaula Police Department,” Rumph’s mother, Yolanda Wynn, told WRBL. “Me and my family in the rain on Mother’s Day, I walked through those woods.”

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“They basically burned my baby, shot my baby, burned him up and chopped him up,” Rumph’s father, Marcus Rumph, told the outlet. “I’m dealing with it the best I can right now.”

While the teen’s parents are experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare, and unimaginable horror and grief, they are also focused on finding the person or persons who did this to their son, and having them face the justice they deserve.

“But they gotta pay,” Wynn said. “I want everybody that’s involved to pay for my son. Everybody.”

Eufaula Police haven’t spoken on the remarks about officers not helping with Rumph’s search, but the department did confirm Tuesday (May 12) morning that officers responded to the area where his body was found after receiving information about human remains discovered near White Oak Church Road. They also confirmed that investigators from Eufaula Police and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene through Tuesday, searching the wooded area for additional remains and evidence in the case.

According to People, the authorities have yet to announce a suspect in Rumph’s death, and are urging anyone who may have any information about the case to call investigators with the Eufaula Police at 334-687-1200.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial costs, therapy for grieving family members, and help with living expenses as they make it through this horrific tragedy.

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Black Alabama Teen's Body Found Shot, Dismembered And Burned was originally published on newsone.com