Drake's 3 Albums 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour' & 'Habibti' Arrive Along With Personal Family Confessions, Kendrick Disses

Drake is back in a big way, dropping three new albums on Friday, May 15.

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Having teased his highly-anticipated project, Iceman, for years now, the Canadian rapper surprised fans by dropping a trilogy of albums. At midnight ET on May 15, Iceman was released alongside Maid of Honour and Habibti. These are his first major projects since 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Earlier on Thursday, rumors were circulating that Drake’s Iceman release would be followed by Maid of Honour about an hour later, according to DJ Hed on X. But, soon after these rumors began, Aubrey announced that the trio of projects would drop simultaneously as his Iceman Episode 4 livestream finished.

“All 3 albums dropping at midnight from the biggest sound,” he said before unveiling the album cover images with individual posts on Instagram.

Altogether, the album trilogy has a total of 43 songs and features guest appearances from Future, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Central Cee, Popcaan, Sexyy Red, Qendresa, Molly Santana, Loe Shimmy, Iconic Savvy, and Stunna Sandy.

The second the album dropped, fans were listening to all of the projects with fresh ears, searching for meaning throughout his bars. Towards the end of the opening track on Iceman, “Make Them Cry,” Drake revealed that his father, 71-year-old Dennis Graham, was battling cancer.

“My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages / Trust me when I say there’s plenty things that I’d rather be facin’ / For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I’ll gladly explain it,” he raps on the song.

Alongside the release of Iceman, Dennis took to Instagram to support his son, posting a heartfelt photo of himself and Drake sharing an embrace along with the caption, “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted, 🔜🙏🏽.”

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Following the album’s release, TMZ caught up with Dennis Graham on the street, who revealed that he’s currently in remission from lung cancer.

“No, that was a while back. I’m okay now. I’m wonderful,” he told the paparazzi. “My phone’s been blowing up all night. Thank you guys for the concern—I love you all, and from the bottom of my heart I appreciate you.” Dennis continued, “It was lung cancer at first but fortunately I got a message that it disappeared. And here I am.”

Drake's 3 Albums 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour' & 'Habibti' Arrive Along With Personal Family Confessions, Kendrick Disses was originally published on bossip.com