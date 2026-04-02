EEOC: Coca-Cola Women's Retreat Discriminated Against Male Employees

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The Trump administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is apparently taking a break from soliciting theoretical anti-white discrimination cases to protect white people from things that only exist in the delusional minds of Caucasians suffering from oppression envy to take up a case on behalf of poor, disenfranchised men, who the EEOC says have been denied the right to — *checks notes* — attend a women’s retreat.

According to the Washington Post, in late 2024, about 250 female employees of a Coca-Cola distributor gathered inside the ballroom of a Connecticut casino to listen to speakers and participate in team-building exercises before enjoying cocktails and dinner.

Sounds pretty innocent, right? Well, to normal people, yes. But for people who seem to wake up every morning and think, “How can I appeal to white male fragility to distract from this administration’s many failures today?” this simple retreat is actually an affront to male employees everywhere. And according to a new lawsuit filed by those people, what Coca-Cola did was illegal.

From the Post:

Last month, the EEOC sued Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, the Japanese-owned bottler that distributes soda in the region, saying the women’s event was a form of unlawful discrimination against male employees under federal civil rights law. The agency is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. It’s the first EEOC lawsuit filedover a corporate diversity, equity and inclusion program, part of a sweeping effort by the Trump administration to stamp out what it describes as illegal discrimination. But more such cases could be imminent. In December, a month after Trump designated her EEOC chair, Andrea Lucas issued an unusual public appeal, asking White men who feel they have experienced discrimination at work to contact the agency “as soon as possible.” In February, she said women-only networking events would create “new girls clubs” that operate like the “old boys clubs” before them, likening them to racially segregated employee social events of the 1970s.

These people really have lost the plot.

The EEOC even seems to acknowledge the “old boys clubs” that have been the bane of female employees’ existence in male-dominated industries (*gestures widely towards all major industries in the Western world*) for generations. On some level, EEOC officials must know that the only reason women’s retreats exist in the first place is so women have a space — a small, limited space, at that — where they can engage with their companies and employers outside of those male-dominated environments, much like racial diversity initiatives only exist because Black people and people of color have historically been excluded from opportunities that white men have enjoyed in abundance.

But, once again, the Trump administration is putting politics and ideology over logic and reason, which is why all it took was one male production employee for Coca-Cola to file a formal complaint with the EEOC for the administration to get involved. Now, to be fair, the complaint was filed in 2024, when President Joe Biden was still in office. Still, it wasn’t until roughly four months later, when the Trump administration had just transitioned into the White House, that the EEOC issued a letter saying it had found “reasonable cause” to believe that the company had violated federal civil rights law, at which point the two parties began talks on a potential settlement. But those negotiations fell through in August 2025, according to the EEOC’s lawsuit.

The sad thing is that of the thousands of discrimination complaints the agency receives annually, many of them might be legitimate complaints, but, under this administration, it takes something as common and mundane as a women’s retreat to get its attention, again, when it’s not begging white men to come forward and say they’re victims of reverse-Jim Crow.

More from the Post:

Experts say the EEOC receives tens of thousands of discrimination complaints each year but investigates only a fraction of those cases because of limited resources. Even fewer, perhaps a couple hundred annually, become the subject of lawsuits. Usually, those cases involve instances of “substantial workplace harm,” said Jenny Yang, a former chair of the EEOC and partner at Outten & Golden, such as pay disparities and harassment, not a single networking event as in the Coca-Cola distributor case. “There has been a sustained effort to locate a DEI-focused challenge for at least a year,” Yang said. “It’s telling us they didn’t have a stronger case to file.” So far, Coca-Cola has not responded to the EEOC’s suit.

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EEOC: Coca-Cola Women's Retreat Discriminated Against Male Employees was originally published on newsone.com