Rebecca Pearce Becomes Youngest Person To Run For Bowie Mayor

Source: Rebecca Peace / rebeccaypearce.com

Rebecca Pearce is ready to move Bowie, Maryland, forward. The 23-year-old politician announced her candidacy for Bowie City mayor in late February, marking a historic milestone. She is now the youngest candidate to run for mayor in the city.

Pearce, a native of Prince George’s County, Maryland, told PGCTV during an interview March 12, that she’s always had a passion for politics, but this year’s mayoral election pushed her to finally step boldly into her dream career.

“I am running because I always knew I was always going to go into office and I decided if not now, then when?” the political star explained. “I love people, I love community, I love investing back into the community that ultimately built me.”

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The Bowie mayoral special election is set for April 7, with nine candidates competing to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Tim Adams. Adams resigned in February after his appointment to the Prince George’s County Council, triggering a special election to choose the city’s next leader.

Here’s why Rebecca Pearce has what it takes to become Bowie’s next mayor.

Based on her platform and experience, Rebecca Pearce stands out as a strong contender in the race. If elected mayor, Pearce plans to focus on improving affordability for families by working to lower property taxes and addressing rising utility costs from providers like BGE and Pepco while advocating for residents in Annapolis, according to her latest interview with DC News Now and her campaign website. She also aims to strengthen local schools by increasing collaboration and ensuring students have the resources needed to succeed.

In addition, she plans to support a stronger local economy by strengthening safety measures within the city, helping small businesses grow and encouraging thoughtful development that brings better infrastructure, grocery stores, and essential services to residents. She is also committed to improving accountability in city services, including trash collection, while promoting professionalism, respect, and efficiency across local government operations.

Her resume speaks for itself.

Pearce’s resume speaks volumes and proves she has what it takes to build Bowie into a bigger, better city. The 23-year-old demonstrated early leadership at Benjamin Tasker Middle School, where she served as her 8th-grade class president. She continued her leadership journey at Bowie High School, graduating in the top 10% of her class as Student Body President for the Class of 2020. She later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University, graduating with honors in just three years.

Pearce brings a combination of legal knowledge, policy experience, and leadership, along with a strong commitment to community impact. As a law clerk intern, she worked with a lobbying attorney to support legislative efforts in Maryland. She also led statewide advocacy with One Fair Wage, helping advance efforts to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers.

Her experience also includes working on several political campaigns, where she managed fundraising, direct mail, and digital communications for congressional and legislative candidates. She currently serves as an Account Executive at a political consulting firm, continuing to advocate for effective leadership and policies that reflect community needs.

As the youngest candidate in the race, Pearce stresses the importance of preparing for the future and investing in youth. She believes leadership is about listening, being present, and making decisions that benefit the entire community, including families, seniors, small business owners, and young professionals.

The historic candidate shared words of wisdom on her Instagram on March 22, inspiring young people with her decision to dream big.

“The greatest gift has been the community that I’ve been blessed with and the opportunity to encourage young adults in their early 20s to step out of their comfort zone and be the change they’ve been advocating for since they were young,” she penned. “If you’re reading this and feeling inspired, I want you to know that the sky is the limit. Our time is NOW. The future is ours and it’s time for us to set our path straight, not just for ourselves, but for our children and their children after them.”

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Rebecca Pearce Becomes Youngest Person To Run For Bowie Mayor was originally published on newsone.com