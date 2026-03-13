8 Times Simone Biles Served Major Face
8 Times Simone Biles Served Face
- Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, with 41 Olympic and World Championship medals.
- Biles uses her voice to advocate for herself and others, especially regarding comments on her appearance.
- Biles showcases her beauty through her stunning makeup and fashion choices, exemplifying self-love and confidence.
Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history. Known as the proud owner of 41 Olympic and World Championship medals, including 23 World Championship gold medals and 7 Olympic gold medals, she’s in a league of her own.
Although Simone has dominated the world of gymnastics, her talents extend beyond the sport. From her stylish taste in athletic wear to her keen eye as a credentialed sports photographer, there’s little Simone can’t master. That said, we’re particularly fond of how she serves up a beauty lewk.
Whether you’re scrolling through her Instagram and gagging over her football-game glam or watching her stun on the red carpet, the 29-year-old isn’t new to the beauty game—she’s true to it. She also understands the power of self-love—especially as a Black woman and an elite athlete.
Unfortunately, someone always has something to say on the internet. Like others before her, people have consistently targeted Simone about her appearance, especially during competition season. However, she has consistently used her voice to advocate for herself and others — most recently after online chatter about her hair during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“Don’t come for me about my hair,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of a video of herself, per E! News. “It was done, but the bus has no AC, and it’s like 9,000 degrees. Oh, and a 45-minute ride.”
In a follow-up post, she continued: “I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this: Next time you want to comment on a Black girl’s hair, just don’t.”
She said, what she said!
To celebrate the beauty, we’re showcasing her swoonworthy glam looks. Here are eight times Simone Biles served face and gagged beauty lovers with her stunning face card.
1.Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year
Simone looked absolutely stunning as she took her rightful place on the cover of Sports Illustrated after being named the publication’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year. Flexing a soft-glam beat crafted by her go-to MUA, Deja Blackwell, she sported a flawlessly blended, glowing base paired with a nude, glossy lip that tied the look together.
2.2024 CMAs
Come through, beauty! Simone’s MUA set it off with an enchanting smoky eye and dramatic, feathery lashes for extra pizzazz. Deja finished the look with a peachy-nude lip for a gorgeous pop of color.
3.2025 ESPY’s
Even when rocking a muted makeup look, Simone still knocks it out of the park. Sculpted to perfection, the glam was finished with luscious lashes and her signature nude lip.
4.2025 Kentucky Derby
You can always tell when Deja beats the face! Simone served ethereal goddess energy in a pretty-in-purple makeup look. With lavender shadow, a minimalist base, and a nude pout, her eyes did all the talking.
5.Met Gala 2025
The Met Gala may be the ultimate fashion fête, but the makeup has to keep pace. Sculpted and refined was the theme for her look, and Simone brought it to life with radiant skin, soft rosy cheeks, and brown-lined nude lips. Shout out to celebrity MUA Ashley Stewart!
6.Selfie Slay
Everyone loves a good selfie, and baby girl delivered. Bridging the gap between natural and bold makeup, subtle contouring, a lit-from-within glow, and wispy lashes make this beat a standout moment.
7. Chicago Bears Photographer
When the photographer becomes the art! Simone may have been working the sidelines as a photographer at the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers game, but she was the real beauty stealing the spotlight. While her makeup look leaned on the muted side, her fresh face and glowy complexion made a strong case for the “less is more” mantra.
8.Game Day Chic
Simone is always showing up and showing out on the field to support her hubby, Jonathan Owens. And while her fits are always on point, her sideline glam is equally impressive. Sporting a brown and bronzed beauty beat, the look gave her melanin a warm, sun-kissed glow that radiated under the field lights.
8 Times Simone Biles Served Face was originally published on hellobeautiful.com