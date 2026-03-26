Source: Craig T Fruchtman / Getty 10 Of The Best Diana Ross Songs You Need to Hear Right Now Few artists have shaped music, culture, and style quite like Diana Ross. From her time as the lead singer of The Supremes to her legendary solo career, Diana Ross has delivered timeless hits that continue to influence generations of R&B and pop artists. Whether you grew up on her music or are just discovering her catalog, here are ten of the best Diana Ross songs you need to hear right now.

1. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough This classic anthem is one of Diana Ross’s most powerful solo records. Her emotional delivery and the song’s uplifting message make it unforgettable.



2. I’m Coming Out Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. An iconic record that has become a cultural anthem. With its infectious groove and empowering message, this song remains a staple across generations.



3. Upside Down A funky, feel good hit that showcases Diana Ross at her most playful. The groove alone makes this one impossible not to dance to.



4. Love Hangover This track starts slow and sensual before transforming into a high energy dance record. It perfectly captures her versatility as an artist.



5. Stop! In the Name of Love One of the most recognizable songs from her time with The Supremes. This track helped define the Motown sound and solidified her place in music history.



6. Endless Love A beautiful duet with Lionel Richie that became one of the most iconic love songs of all time. The chemistry between the two artists makes this record timeless.



7. Baby Love Another Supremes classic that highlights Diana Ross’s early impact on pop and R&B. Its catchy melody and harmonies made it a chart topping hit.



8. Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To) A reflective and emotional ballad that showcases her vocal control and storytelling ability. This song remains one of her most heartfelt performances.



9. Touch Me in the Morning A smooth and emotional breakup song that resonates with anyone who has experienced love and loss. Diana Ross delivers it with grace and vulnerability.



10. I’m Still Waiting A soulful and timeless record that gained major popularity internationally. It is a perfect example of her ability to connect emotionally with listeners.