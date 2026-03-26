Teddy Pendergrass’ Underrated Soul Gems
Teddy Pendergrass: Iconic Soul, Quiet-Storm Gems and a Playlist of Underrated Classics
- Pendergrass shaped the lush Philly soul sound with his powerful, soulful vocals.
- His solo work established him as the blueprint for the modern R&B sex symbol.
- Despite a devastating accident, Pendergrass refused to fade and continued to create impactful music.
Teddy Pendergrass didn’t just sing soul. He bent it to his will.
In the early 1970s, he was the driving voice behind Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. Those Philadelphia International records, like “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and “Wake Up Everybody,” helped shape the lush, orchestrated Philly soul sound. The tracks had strings and polish. Yet Teddy brought grit, growl, and pure church to the center of it. That tension made the music timeless.
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Then he went solo, and everything leveled up. Albums like Teddy and TP turned him into the blueprint for the modern R&B sex symbol. The “ladies only” concerts became legend. He could shift from whisper to roar in one line. And he balanced bedroom anthems with message songs, so he never lost that spiritual and social edge.
In 1982, his life changed in an instant. A near‑fatal car accident in Philadelphia left him paralyzed from the chest down. Many assumed the story was over. But Teddy refused to fade. He returned for Live Aid in 1985 and kept recording, showing a different kind of strength and vulnerability.
That’s why his underrated gems matter so much. Cuts like “The Whole Town’s Laughing at Me,” “It Don’t Hurt Now,” or “Love Is the Power” capture his drama, his tenderness, and his fight just as clearly as the big hits. So if you really want to feel the full arc of Teddy Pendergrass, start a playlist that goes past the obvious, and let those slept‑on tracks tell the rest of his story.
Here are 15 Teddy Pendergrass deep cuts and slept‑on joints that deserve a spot in your playlist.
15 underrated Teddy Pendergrass songs
“Somebody Told Me”
Early solo cut with churchy intensity and classic Philly strings.
“And If I Had”
Beautifully obscure ballad, all ache and space for his baritone to roam.
“It Don’t Hurt Now”
Slow jam that never became a signature hit but feels like peak quiet‑storm Teddy.
“You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration”
Well known to heads, still underrated in the wider conversation.
“It’s Time for Love”
Stately title track with a grown, reflective tone.
“Now Tell Me That You Love Me”
Later cut with tender, pleading vocals that hit harder than some early hits.
“The Whole Town’s Laughing at Me”
Drama-heavy story song with a devastating chorus.
“Do Me”
Double‑time R&B jam, more playful and uptempo than people expect from him.
“The More I Get, The More I Want”
Urgent disco‑soul workout that still knocks on a dancefloor.
“Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose”
Church‑meets‑club energy, built for live band fireworks.
“Shout and Scream” (live)
Raw, extended performance that shows why his shows were legendary.
“Love Is the Power”
Sleek, synth‑kissed mid‑tempo with an uplifting hook.
“It’s You I Love”
Mellow, string‑laden come‑on that plays like a secret cousin to the big bedroom anthems.
“Is It Still Good to Ya”
Adult, post‑honeymoon relationship talk over a smooth groove.
“Dream Girl”
Romantic, underrated album cut with classic Philly production polish.
Teddy Pendergrass: Iconic Soul, Quiet-Storm Gems and a Playlist of Underrated Classics was originally published on blackamericaweb.com