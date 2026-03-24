What’s Happening In The US Right Now Is Entirely White People’s Business

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There’s a strain of apathy among white Americans in the United States right now that feels unfamiliar to me.

I’ve seen, studied, and lived through the realities of white feminism—how it often co-opted movements started by Black women—and I’ve witnessed firsthand the force that collective protest can carry when it’s mobilized.

I also watched the rise of the “Karen,” when a certain kind of entitlement went mainstream—deputized by their whiteness and proximity to white male patriarchy. We all saw the videos of Karens harassing Black people: entering their own apartment buildings, driving their own cars, shopping in stores, existing in spaces where they were perceived not to belong. And for that, they were stopped, questioned, and asked to prove themselves. IDs demanded. Police called. Jobs and safety are put at risk over nothing more than someone else’s suspicion.

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Because I know that white people wield power that they are fully aware of (it’s the ethos of the Karen phenomena), I’m confused as to the lack of smoke that white people have for the current administration.

Because this is white people’s business. This current political reality didn’t just appear out of thin air; it was voted into existence. A majority of white voters—men and women alike—made a choice about what they were willing to tolerate, what they were willing to excuse, and what they were willing to prioritize. They voted for cuts to healthcare, for policies that would hit the most vulnerable the hardest, for a version of governance that many now claim to be surprised by.

And maybe that’s the most telling part: the surprise. As if the rhetoric didn’t foreshadow the reality. As if the policies weren’t spelled out in plain language. As if history hasn’t been repeating itself in increasingly louder ways.

Right now, war is raging, the presidency is absolutely compromised and owned by Israel, tax money is being stolen to fill the president’s pockets, the White House looks like a trap house, and white people seem to be “meh” about the whole thing.

Currently, the president is trying to disenfranchise voters, especially married women, using voter ID tactics that are so preposterous that if a woman’s birth certificate doesn’t match her state-issued ID (most cases for married women who have taken their husband’s last name), then they wouldn’t be registered to vote. And, with the exception of some strongly worded social media posts, I can’t hear any white feminist voices with a plan on how to take back the White House over the roar of an empty cup rolling down a deserted street.

I was sure that white feminists would be crashing out when the Supreme Court threatened to overturn Roe v. Wade—and then they did. And yes, there were protests, marches, mutual aid networks, and underground guides passed around like joints—but it never quite reached the fever pitch that would cause change. There were no sustained national shutdowns, no prolonged disruption that made the country feel ungovernable. It felt, instead, like something to be managed, not exploded over.

All my life, I’ve been told that white people will go to war over two things: babies and pets.

Michael Vick killed a dog and went to jail. Kristi Noem told y’all she killed a dog, and at most, it’s a meme. The current president is all over known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s files, and other than some really aggressive tweets, what’s happened?

I’ll wait (Katt Williams voice).

It makes me wonder if all this—this fake rage from liberals and the GOP alike—was always just performative.

In 2007, Michael Vick was involved in dogfighting on his property, which led to dogs being killed, and he was sentenced to 23 months in prison. He did his time, paid his fines, lost endorsements, and became the cautionary tale. His name still comes with a pause in certain conversations, like a stain that won’t quite wash out no matter how many years pass.

Meanwhile, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, writes in a memoir that she shot a 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, frames it as a lesson in responsibility, and the consequence is…a news cycle. A couple of late-night jokes. Some memes. Then the country shrugs and moves on. No charges. No real political exile. Just vibes.

That contrast is hard to ignore. Not because the situations are identical, but because the reactions reveal something deeper about who gets punished, who gets forgiven, and who gets the benefit of the doubt. Accountability in America has never been evenly distributed, and the internet age hasn’t fixed that—it’s just made the disparities more visible in real time.

So I’ll ask again, where are the QAnon basement dwellers who were crusaders against “Pizzagate,” the debunked conspiracy theory that falsely claimed a child trafficking ring involving political figures was being run out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant called Comet Ping Pong? Well, they might have had the location and the players incorrect, but one would think they’d be all over the Epstein files, and one would be wrong.

If white folks are waiting for Black America to once again save the country from its bad decisions, well, they would be wrong also. Black folks are Black Lives Matter-ed out. Black women are “Momala’d” out. Imagine a world so cruel to Black people that when they finally said enough—when they marched, organized, and demanded that the state stop killing them—the response from large swaths of the country was to debate whether that demand was reasonable. That’s America in a nutshell: the land where the fist sues the face for hurting the hand.

So now we’re here, in a moment where the contradictions are impossible to ignore. Where the same people who once claimed moral high ground on issues of children and animals seem curiously quiet. Where outrage feels selective, almost curated, rather than instinctive. Where everything is urgent online but rarely urgent enough offline to disrupt anything meaningful.

Maybe this isn’t apathy so much as comfort. Because outrage is easy when it costs you nothing. It’s easy when it doesn’t require you to confront your own proximity to the problem. It’s easy when it can be expressed in a tweet, a repost, a hashtag—something that signals awareness without demanding sacrifice.

But real change has never come from comfort. It has always required disruption, risk, and a willingness to lose something in order to gain something else. And until that shows up—until the energy that once fueled outrage over a tan suit or a conspiracy theory is redirected toward the actual stakes in front of us—this moment will remain exactly what it feels like: a slow unraveling that too many people are content to watch from the sidelines.

SEE ALSO:

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What’s Happening In The US Right Now Is Entirely White People’s Business was originally published on newsone.com