2026 Oscar Glam Moments We Can't Forget
Get The Look: Flawless Glam Moments At Oscars
- Celebrities delivered polished, yet achievable red carpet beauty looks, balancing drama and elegance.
- Detailed step-by-step guides show how to recreate the standout makeup and hairstyles seen at the Oscars.
- Skin prep and sculpting techniques using advanced tools like NuFACE created the ideal canvas for flawless makeup application.
The Oscars are always guaranteed to deliver unforgettable fashion, but the beauty looks are just as worthy of the spotlight. At this year’s Academy Awards, Black celebrities once again turned the red carpet into a showcase of artistry with radiant, skin-forward makeup and perfectly styled hair that elevated each look from stunning to iconic. The 2026 ceremony proved that glamour is very much about the thoughtful beauty details, as it is about the dazzling regalia.
2026 Oscars Glam Moments
This year, several stars arrived with looks that felt both polished and refreshingly wearable. Instead of over-the-top glam, many leaned into techniques that highlighted natural beauty which included luminous complexions, softly sculpted features, and hairstyles that balanced drama with elegance. This year’s red carpet beauty felt aspirational yet still achievable for everyday makeup and mane enthusiasts hoping to recreate that same glow.
Actress Teyana Taylor, who should have gotten an award for her dress, hair, and makeup alone, delivered her signature pixie haircut that perfectly captured edgy sophistication. Her glam struck a beautiful balance between jazzy and elegant, turning an everyday hairstyle into a standout mane moment that still delivered the polish Oscars’ red carpet demands. Meanwhile, Zoë Saldaña rocked a makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty, proving that understated glam can be just as impactful. With radiant skin, soft definition, and effortlessly refined details, her look demonstrated how subtle enhancements can create a timeless and radiant finish.
Recreate These Celebrities’ Oscars Beauty Looks
What makes these red carpet beauty looks especially exciting is their adaptability. With the right products, tools, and a few expert techniques, the same glow, definition, and elegance seen on Hollywood’s biggest stage can absolutely be recreated at home. Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to elevate your everyday glam, these celebrity beauty moments offer the perfect inspiration.
Jump in below as we break down exactly how to achieve some of the standout makeup looks worn by a few of our favorite stars at the 2026 Oscars.
Teyana Taylor
According to Nikki Nelms, Teyana Taylor’s stylist, the actress’s iconic ‘do was all about hold, precision, and timeless elegance. “I like to work in small sections, carefully smoothing every strand straight back to create that clean, refined finish,” Nelms revealed. “Once the hair is perfectly sleek, I gently shape the ends to keep the look polished and classic, giving it that effortless, classically beautiful feel and look that never goes out of style.”
PRODUCT STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
- Prep & Heat Protection: To create Teyana’s polished pixie, Nikki started with damp hair and misted OGX® Bond Protein Repair Heat Protect Spray ($10.47 on Amazon) throughout to help protect the hair from heat while reinforcing strength before styling.
- Smooth & Shape: To create a smooth base to make hair easily workable, Nikki applied OGX® Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray ($9.54 on Amazon) and used the Dyson Supersonic r™Professional Hair Dryeralongside the Gentle Air attachment on high heat and airflow settings to roughly blow dry and smooth any flyaways.
- Precision Styling: Using the Dyson Supersonic r™ Professional Hair Dryer on high heat and airflow settings, Nikki refined the shape with controlled heat and airflow, ensuring flawless, ultra-smooth finish while maintaining structure.
- Setting the Shape: Once the style was set, Nikki added a light mist of OGX® Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Mist ($7.97 on Amazon) to boost shine and deliver lightweight hydration.
- Final Touch & Gloss Finish: Nikki finished by layering OGX® Flexible Hold Hairspray ($10.47 on Amazon) for natural movement, then sealed the look with OGX® Strong Hold Hairspray ($10.47 on Amazon) so the pixie stays polished and in place all night long.
Chase Infiniti
For Chase Infiniti’s makeup look, her MUA Amber D. aimed for whimsical, light, and effortlessly youthful. “The goal was to create skin that felt fresh, lush, and super hydrated almost as if it were lit from within, giving her an airy, modern glow,” disclosed Amber D. “Softly diffused eyes with a nod to the shade of the dress and delicate definition kept the look ethereal and romantic, while subtly sculpted features and a pillowy, natural lip added just the right touch of polish. The overall effect felt dreamy and weightless, enhancing Chase’s natural beauty while maintaining a sense of softness and youthful elegance.” Below is Chase’s skin prep breakdown, which led to a smooth makeup application.
Skin Prep Breakdown
- Start with clean skin: begin with freshly cleansed skin to create the perfect base for treatment and makeup.
- Apply your activator: using the NuFACE Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, apply a generous layer of NuFACE Activator Gel across the face. This ensures the device glides smoothly while delivering hydration to the skin.
- Sculpt with the NuFACE TRINITY+. Use the NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device to lift and sculpt the face. Glide the device upward along the jawline, cheekbones, and brow area to visibly snatch and define facial contours.
- Soothe the skin: allow the NuFACE TRINITY+ cool metallic heads [Microcurrent Facial Trainer Attachment] help calm and refresh the skin, making it the perfect relaxing moment before a big event while reducing puffiness and boosting radiance.
- Create the perfect makeup base: after a few minutes of sculpting, skin appears lifted, toned, and hydrated – creating the ideal canvas for flawless makeup application.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe’s makeup artist, Vera Steimberg went for a “sultry elegant look” for the actress’s Oscars’ glam. “We wanted to keep a fresh and glowy face, enhance her natural beauty, and show off those lashes,” she explained.
PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:
SKINCARE PREP:
- Vera began by hydrating the skin with Absolue Rose 80 Essence-in-Lotion, creating a supple, radiant base.
- She then moisturized and firmed the skin using Absolue Longevity Soft Cream, enriched with PDRN, a regenerative skincare ingredient derived from salmon DNA that helps repair skin, boost collagen, and deeply hydrate.
- She sculpted with the NuFACE TRINITY+ and then used the NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device to lift and sculpt the face. She then glided the device upward along the jawline, cheekbones, and brow area to visibly snatch and define facial contours.
- Vera soothed the skin: allowing the NuFACE TRINITY+ cool metallic heads [Microcurrent Facial Trainer Attachment] to help calm and refresh the skin. This made it the perfect relaxing moment before a big event while reducing puffiness and boosting radiance.
- After a few minutes of sculpting, Saldaña’s skin appeared lifted, toned, and hydrated – creating the ideal canvas for flawless makeup application.
COMPLEXION:
- Vera blended Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation (430C) all over the Saldaña’s skin for a flexible, natural matte finish.
- She added brightness using Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer (350 Bisque C).
- To bring warmth and color to the cheeks, she applied Blush Subtil Powder Blush (345 Rose Fresque).
- She bronzed the complexion with Teint Idole Ultra Wear Skin Transforming Powder Bronzer (04 Medium).
- For subtle contour and definition, she used Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick (460/06).
EYES:
- Vera sculpted and created depth to Saldaña’s eyes using warm brown tones from the Idôle Café Crush Eyeshadow Palette.
- She defined the eyes with Idôle Liner (01 Glossy Black).
- The look was finished with NEW Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara (Black) to create voluminous, lifted curls.
LIPS:
- Saldaña’s lips were lined with Lip Idôle Lip Shaper (36 Nude Now).
- For a soft nude lip, she applied Lip Idôle Squalane-12 Butterglow (30 Lisa’s Coral Glow).
- She finished with a touch of Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss (07 Magic Spell) for added shine.
FRAGRANCE:
Saldaña’s look was finished with a generous spritz of the irresistible La Vie Est Belle Vanille Nude Eau de Parfum.
Law Roach
Renowned “Image Architect” and Fashion Stylist Law Roach attended his first Oscars last night and looked flawless thanks to Danessa Myricks Beauty and makeup artist Amber Amos. Amos used the Yummy Skin Collection and the NEW Yummy Skin 10/10 Barrier Boost Hyaluronic Acid + Ectoin Plumping Serum to give Roach radiant, plump, and sculpted skin.
Product Breakdown:
Zendaya
Zendaya’s hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, elevated the actress’s sassy haircut for the Academy Awards.
PRODUCT STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
- First, Stephen applied Moroccanoil’s Treatment Mist to smooth frizz and add shine for a flawless foundation, and then she used the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream to moisturize the hair while providing a soft hold for a sleek look.
- She then detangled and brush the hair in place using the Tangle Teezer de-tanging hairbrush.
- Next, Stephen used the GHD Speed professional dual air flow hair dryer along with GHD the blow dryer ceramic radial brush and blew the hair in the direction of the desired style
- She added some velcro rollers at the top for volume.
- Once the hair cooled, Stephen combed the hair in place and tucked it behind Zendaya’s ears. She completed the look with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong for a strong but flexible hold.
Get The Look: Flawless Glam Moments At Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com