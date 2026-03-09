$2M Bond Set For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 Daughters 

Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department / CCSD

Tragedy and horror struck the city of Cleveland this week after two Black girls were found buried in suitcases on Monday. After the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the girls as 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman, both half-sisters, Cleveland police officers identified their mother, 28-year-old Aliyah Henderson, as a suspect. Henderson was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge set a $2 million bond.

According to WOIO, Aliyah Henderson was charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Should Henderson be convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison or even the death penalty. The two girls were found on Monday after a dog picked up on the scent. After discovering a suitcase containing one of the girls, he immediately called 911. Upon arriving at the scene, detectives found a second suitcase that was buried a few feet away.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd issued a press release announcing the arrest. “These were two young lives with their entire futures ahead of them,” Todd wrote. “Our detectives worked tirelessly and with great care to identify those responsible. Investigations of this nature require patience, precision, and discretion. Unlike what is often portrayed on television, every detail cannot be shared publicly. Certain information must remain confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure justice for these victims. That careful and methodical work allowed our detectives to develop the evidence needed to make a quick identification of a person of interest, ultimately resulting in an arrest.”

Love Crime? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The two girls’ cause of death has still not been determined by investigators, and it’s unclear how long they were buried. The man whose dog discovered the bodies said that the mound of dirt they were buried under had been there for at least a week. When detectives arrived at Aliyah Henderson’s home on Wednesday to investigate, they found a third child who was in good health. The child has since been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Mila’s father, DeShaun Chatman, spoke to several reporters on Thursday after laying flowers at a memorial that was set up near where the girls were found. “It’s very much horrible,” Chatman said of her death. “I just feel useless. I couldn’t save my daughter.”

Chatman said that both he and Amor’s father had struggled to regain custody of their daughters because Aliyah frequently moved. “We both was in a position where we couldn’t get her because (the mother) always left,” he said. Chatman added that his requests to gain custody were regularly denied, and CPS wouldn’t get involved because the girls had a home and a bed.

“When it was something so simple. Just give me her. You’re feeling stressed, give me her,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get her for six years. You’ve been ducking me. You told me I was too family-oriented. That’s why you ain’t giving my daughter. Been tried, tried, tried. Then talked to CPS numerous occasions.”

Chatman added that he believes Henderson kept his daughter from him, and the last time he saw her was four years ago.

“I don’t know how long she’s been gone, how long she’s been dead. I don’t know how long she’s been missing, but it could have been prevented,” he said.

SEE ALSO:

Catholic Church Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Exposed In Rhode Island

Pardoned Jan 6 Rioter Arrested For Recording Himself Touching Women’s Hair





$2M Bond Set For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 Daughters was originally published on newsone.com