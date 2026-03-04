Victoria Monét on "Let Me," Motherhood & Her Empowering Next Chapter

'Let Me' invites partners to be open and vulnerable, addressing the lack of vulnerability in today's dating scene.

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Victoria Monét is thriving. With multiple Grammy wins, a headline tour, and an iconic Coachella performance under her belt, she’s firmly in her superstar era and focused on raising the bar even higher. Majic’s Jackie Paige caught up with the R&B powerhouse to talk about her new single “Let Me,” her journey of growth, and how she balances motherhood with a demanding schedule.

Finding Vulnerability in the Modern Dating Scene

Monét’s latest single, “Let Me,” is a response to today’s dating world. “I’ve been dating a bit, and I kind of discovered just the lack of vulnerability that maybe men and women are feeling that they’re able to have these days,” she shared. She reflected, “I think we’re all just in an era of suck it up and keep moving forward… that subconsciously follows us into adulthood.” This belief shapes “Let Me” as an invitation for partners to drop their masks, encouraging healing and openness that R&B has been missing. For Monét, social media has only made genuine connections harder. But she finds comfort in knowing, “We’re all dealing with the same thing… there’s a little bit of comfort in knowing that, as crazy as that sounds, yeah, we’re in it together, girl.”

Nostalgia, New Music, and Vocal Triumphs

R&B fans will love what’s coming next. A viral studio clip of Monét vibing to Usher has sparked talk of collaborations. She teased, “We have two other songs just from back when we did ‘SOS (Sex on Sight)’ just sitting in the computer… I think it’s just a matter of timing and making sense.” Monét’s next album is packed with surprises, but what excites her most is the growth in her voice. “Since 2020, I was in vocal therapy and voice lessons and working with a neurologist… this album has really given me the freedom to return and be better than what I was before.”

The 4 AM Grind: Motherhood and Culinary School

Monét juggles music, motherhood, and culinary school through discipline and community. “It’s really difficult. But I have a great community with me,” she explained. “My mom is always coming in and out of town to help… Luckily, I have the type of job that she can come to, so she’ll be in the studio with me.” Her days begin at 4 AM with workouts, culinary classes, and vocal sessions. “Some of the moments that I do miss are seasonal… these are some sacrifices that I’ll have to make in order to make our lives better.”

Expanding the Empire: Sweet Monét and More

Monét embraces all her talents. “You can do multiple things—you can have different boxes and different passions and enjoy them all.” She is growing her “Sweet Monét” cookie business and hosting “Saucy Sundays” as she continues her studies in the food industry. Her journey is a vibrant reminder to follow your passions and uplift your community.

Stream Victoria Monét’s new single “Let Me,” available now on all major platforms.

Victoria Monét on "Let Me," Motherhood & Her Empowering Next Chapter was originally published on majicatl.com