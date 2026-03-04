North Carolina And Texas Primaries Show People’s Appetite For Democracy

Source: Grant Baldwin / Getty

Primaries in North Carolina and Texas kicked off the 2026 cycle, showing that people’s appetite for democracy is high. Voters in both states showed up and made it clear they want meaningful representation and a say in how they are being governed.

People want to change the balance of power and make sure that tried-and-true leaders are sent back. Tuesday’s elections have the potential to deliver an electoral power trifecta, with races affecting federal, state, and local politics.

While some may have been surprised or even disappointed at James Talarico’s victory over Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Texas Democratic Senate Primary, he has a long road ahead to flipping the seat. He received approximately 53% of the vote to Crockett’s 45.6%, with contested ballots in some parts of the state awaiting a decision.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Talarico’s Republican opponent in November remains unclear. Sen. John Cornyn will head to a runoff against embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton. President Trump indicated that he will endorse one and ask the other to drop out.

Democrats will need to hold all 47 seats currently occupied and pick up an additional four to win back control of the Senate.

North Carolina former Gov. Roy Cooper’s race did not generate the level of excitement and national attention, but it is no less important. Replacing outgoing Sen. Tom Tillis gives North Carolina Democrats a chance to build on statewide victories in 2024 and impressive gains in 2025 local elections.

Here are a few key takeaways from the North Carolina and Texas primaries and lessons for the rest of the cycle.

Voters made sure their voices were heard, and ballots were counted

Despite everything happening at the federal level, turnout for Democratic voters in both states was up, pointing to the determination and resilience of communities determined to shift the balance of power. As NC Newsline reported, early voting in North Carolina surged past both 2024 and 2022, driven by democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Similarly, CNN reported that Texas turnout reached record levels, with more voters participating in the state’s Democratic primary than in the Republican primary. The outlet noted that while votes were still being counted, the approximately 2.2 million voters in the closely watched Senate race are “the most in a midterm primary for the party since at least 19700, second only to the 2008 presidential race.”

Tuesday’s voters are ready for a change. Now, what change they will get is another story.

For some, it could simply be new energy and a younger leader, which could be part of the support in the Texas 18th Congressional District race, where the widely celebrated Texas Rep. Al Green faced the newly elected Rep. Christian Menefee. The two are heading for a runoff this May.

Menefee won a special election to replace the late Sylvester Turner. Turner replaced the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who passed away in July 2024. Delays in replacing Turner left the district without meaningful representation until recently.

The matchup resulted from Republicans’ unprecedented mid-decade redistricting efforts at Trump’s request. Challenged maps that sought to undermine Black and Latino voter power were allowed to remain in place for the 2026 primary. Republican dilution of Green’s current 9th Congressional District prompted the elder statesman to run for the 18th Congressional District seat.

Contrary to what some have argued in the past, high or even record turnout doesn’t negate concerns about Republican efforts to suppress and block Black voters. When we see high turnout, it’s almost always a reflection of the direct organizing and empowerment happening as a part of year-round organizing efforts to keep people informed.

Voters in both states also had to contend with racial gerrymandering under the guise of Republican mid-decade redistricting.

Being an incumbent is not a guarantee for reelection

Voters in the Greater Charlotte area rejected re-election bids of two Democratic state officials who sided with Republicans and cast deciding votes in the last year, overriding the governor’s veto. State Rep. Carla

Cunningham, who represents House District 106, lost the primary with nearly 70% of voters rejecting her reelection bid in favor of Rodney Salder.

Sadler, Director of the Center for Social Justice Reconciliation at Union Presbyterian Seminary, received support from many across the district, including Gov. Josh Stein. As Charlotte’s NPR affiliate, WFAE, noted, Cunningham has periodically voted with Republicans against her constituents’ interests.

The strong rebuke of Cunningham could also be seen as a rejection of the heavy-handed immigration tactics being endorsed by Republicans nationally, as many in the district expressed dismay at her support for what some considered a pro-ICE legislation. Cunningham also made public comments about not all cultures being “the same,” implying that some cultures were less than or not equal to others.

When people show you who they are, believe them.

North Carolina’s 4th Congressional race emerged for some pundits as a possible referendum on the pressures facing incumbents. As of Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Valerie Fushee held a narrow lead over Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, with approximately 1,200 votes separating the two.

The race is much closer than it was when Allam ran against Fushee in 2022.

For all the concern about so-called voter apathy, both primaries show that people will show up when they are engaged and see an opportunity to make a difference. People want to know the vision candidates are offering the field and how clearly they articulate their path to victory. And they want leaders who will fight for them and with them for what is right.

Republican-backed election chaos is a warning for the rest of the cycle

State level Republian leaders aren’t waiting for President Trump’s alleged attempt at a national takeover. Late Tuesday, news emerged that two Texas counties had a weird rule change that caused chaos and confusion for countless voters on election day.

Republicans in Dallas County and Williamson County opted out of county-level elections, running separate primaries from democrats on Election Day. Texas state law leaves primary elections to the parties to administer, requiring both parties to agree on the consistency of a county-run election on Election Day.

Voters who voted during early voting could vote at county polling locations as usual, adding more confusion for people who may not have realized the difference. Things became even more hectic after the Republican dominated state supreme court rejected an order to keep the polls open longer to give people more time to get to the right place.

While it’s unlikely to affect the outcome of the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate, Crockett remained adamant that disenfranchisement happened and all votes should be counted.

Democratic leaders in both countries warned in January that the change would be a problem.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune, Williamson County Democratic Party chair Kim Gilby called the scenario “a nightmare.” She said securing polling locations was going to be a struggle to support neighborhood level-voting.

An issue known to Republicans who pushed forward with the plan anyway. Arguably, the change serves no purpose other than to discourage or disorient potential democratic voters. While the exact number of voters affected is unknown, reports early Wednesday indicate that hundreds were turned away because they showed up at the wrong location.

In North Carolina, voters contended with Republican-led election boards closing early-voting locations and making other seemingly subtle changes that could affect how votes are counted. Additional concerns around criminalizing voting have also been raised after the North Carolina Board of Elections appointed a new director of election security and enforcement with experience in serious crimes involving drugs and human trafficking.

Battle brewing over special interests’ influence

Money in politics has been an issue, but renewed interest in the role of special interests in our elections and governance is gaining steam. Conversations and accusations of support for Israel and taking money from AIPAC, to concerns of AI Super PACs trying to influence outcomes, took up a lot of space in both elections.

In some ways, both the Texas Senate primary and the race in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District were proxy battles for a looming ideological fight.

And while there is some disagreement about stances and substance, Black voters and the candidates and campaigns who seek to represent us need to be able to discuss these issues and reckon with the impact.

Primaries should be competitive; it drives excitement. They should not be coronations.

However, the competition should not make us lose sight of how we communicate the issues. Broad brush strokes that merge out-of-context comments with other accusations hurt us in the long run.

Our rush for pithy, viral takes shouldn’t override nuance and accuracy. The devil is definitely in the details. Both matter.

With billionaires buying candidates and elections, and millions pouring into races, the onus is on those seeking to represent us to be cognizant of who the donors are, who is supporting and endorsing them, and how it impacts our communities.

Elections are not about the individuals seeking a new title and should not be about incumbent defense. If nothing else is shaping up to be a referendum on meaningful representation for the issues and policies that matter.

SEE ALSO:

What’s At Stake In The North Carolina Primary

DHS Says ICE Won’t Be At Polling Stations During Midterms

North Carolina And Texas Primaries Show People’s Appetite For Democracy was originally published on newsone.com