Back On Top? Netflix's "ANTM" Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, has strutted its way to the top of the streaming charts, amassing an impressive 14.2 million views in its debut week. As reported by Variety, the three-part series, which premiered on February 16, offers a deep dive into the cultural phenomenon of America’s Next Top Model (ANTM), revisiting its groundbreaking moments, controversies, and lasting legacy. Featuring candid interviews with Tyra Banks, former judges like Nigel Barker and Miss J. Alexander, and past contestants, the docuseries unpacks the highs and lows of the iconic reality show that shaped the modeling industry and pop culture.

The series doesn’t shy away from addressing ANTM’s more controversial aspects, including body-shaming, problematic challenges, and the pressures contestants faced. Despite these critiques, Reality Check has reignited interest in the franchise, with Tyra Banks confirming the return of ANTM for Cycle 25. Banks teased that the upcoming season will bring fresh ideas and surprises, marking a new chapter for the show after an eight-year hiatus. “My work is not done,” Banks declared in the docuseries, hinting at exciting plans for the next cycle.

While Reality Check dominated Netflix’s English-language TV rankings, other shows also made waves during the same week. The Night Agent Season 3 debuted with 8.4 million views, continuing its streak as a fan-favorite thriller. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 4 held strong with 6.3 million views in its fourth week, proving the period drama’s enduring appeal. On the non-English side, the Korean mystery thriller The Art of Sarah captivated audiences with 10 million views in its second week, while the German spy drama Unfamiliar and Polish historical series Lead Children also performed well, drawing 4.3 million and 3.9 million views, respectively.

The success of Reality Check highlights the growing appetite for nostalgia-fueled docuseries that reexamine cultural touchstones. With its mix of behind-the-scenes revelations and a fresh perspective on ANTM’s legacy, the series has sparked conversations about the evolution of reality TV and its impact on contestants and viewers alike. As we wait to see if ANTM will make a comeback, Netflix’s latest hit proves that the runway drama is far from over.

