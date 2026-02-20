Polls Show Canada Really Hates Trump's 'America.' Well, Same, Canada. Same

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

You know how the Trump administration keeps making the bold claim that, under President Donald Trump, the United States has retained its status as the most respected and beloved nation in the world? Sure, the president can’t even make a simple speech at the United Nations General Assembly without telling several of our allies that they’re too ghetto to mow America’s lawn, and his tariff tantrums have some of our closest trade partners looking at China like, “Hey, Big Head” — but, nah, they really love us around the world, right?

This administration of delusional dunces will continue to call the U.S. the envy of the world, while the vice president is getting booed at the Olympics in Milan, and the Winter Olympics hosts in Italy are like, “I know this Colonizer Plus-ass country isn’t sending ICE over here.” Meanwhile, U.S. Olympians are so bashful about representing Trump’s America that they’re at press briefings, essentially saying, “I mean, I don’t even mess with these stars and stripes all the way, for real, for real!”

Of course, MAGA rubes responded to U.S. athletes being less than proud to rep the nation by flying off into a MAGA rage and telling them to get TF out, instead of being more introspective and asking themselves why such a sizable portion of the globe is telling the U.S. that we can’t sit at their table anymore.

But many of us in the States know exactly why.

You know who else knows why? Canada.

From Politico:

More than a year after U.S. President Donald Trump casually joked about absorbing Canada and repeatedly threatened debilitating tariffs on its goods, many Canadians are convinced their former pals to the south have lost the plot. New results from The POLITICO Poll suggest a lasting chill has settled over the world’s former bosom buddies. Americans are rosy as ever about their northern neighbors, but Canadians don’t share the love. Their message to America: It’s not us, it’s you. Canadians don’t see Trump’s America as merely an annoyance, the survey found. They consider the superpower next door the world’s greatest threat to peacetime. The POLITICO Poll — in partnership with U.K. polling firm Public First — finds Canadians increasingly view the United States as a source of global volatility instead of as a stabilizing ally. In survey question after survey question, Canadians say the U.S. no longer reflects their values, is more likely to provoke conflict than to prevent it and, as a result, is pushing Canada to consider closer ties with other global powers — including overtures to China that would have seemed unthinkable only a couple of years ago.

I mean, Canada didn’t even turn on the U.S. after Kendrick Lamar made Drake cry for two summers in a row. It’s probably our nicest neighbor, the type who will take your trash cans to the front of your house for you when you’ve forgotten it’s trash day.

Now, Canada thinks the U.S. is the trash on its front lawn, and it’s ready to call the global HOA on us because we’re stinking up its neighborhood.

According to Politico’s poll, Canadians are even more of the opinion that Trump’s “America” is a bigger threat to the world than Russia. RUSSIA!

I mean, I know our president is such a yuge super fan of Vladimir Putin that he probably keeps a framed poster of the Russian president riding horseback while shirtless in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom, right above the golden toilet — but, come on, is Trump really that bad?

You would think the president’s White House chief of staff was out here claiming the U.S. has the right to take over and steal resources from any country we want because we’re a “superpower” with a huge military — or something absolutely insane like that.

Anyway, a separate poll found that “more than half of Canadians are still endeavouring to avoid purchasing goods from the United States,” and that nearly half the country expects Trump’s tariffs to get worse, not better.

Trump has spent his second term, so far, losing America all of its friends, and now he’s making an enemy out of our friendly northern neighbor. You would think a so-called world leader — whose approval rating in his own country continues to tank rapidly — would be trying to make himself more endearing to the rest of the world. But that would require a level of self-awareness that neither Trump nor his loyalists appear to possess.

Sad.

Polls Show Canada Really Hates Trump's 'America.' Well, Same, Canada. Same was originally published on newsone.com