Good Morning America Spotlights The Heartbeat of D.C.: 50 Years of Go-Go Music and Cultural Pride

“Go-Go saved a lot of lives, took care of a lot of households”

For 50 years, Go-Go has pumped a unique rhythm through Washington D.C.’s Black community. Born in the nation’s capital, this genre continues to define D.C. culture. Its legacy shines brightly on a national stage. Good Morning America honored Go-Go music, stating, In honor of Black History Month, Anwar “Big G” Glover, Andre “Whiteboy” Johnson, founding member of Rare Essence and Dr. Natalie Hopkinson, the founding Chief Curator of the Go-Go Museum spoke to Good Morning America as they celebrated Washington, D.C.’s homegrown go-go music, long known as the city’s soundtrack.”

Go-Go’s journey starts with Chuck Brown, the “Godfather” of the genre. In the 1970s, disco ruled, but Brown craved a new groove. He mixed funk, R&B, and Afro-Latin rhythms to craft a percussion-heavy, never-ending beat. That relentless energy inspired the name Go-Go. Brown’s 1979 hit “Bustin’ Loose” soared to number one on the Billboard R&B chart. His innovative sound took D.C. music to the national stage and secured his lasting legacy.

After Chuck Brown’s breakthrough, bands like Rare Essence, Trouble Funk, and Experience Unlimited (EU) blazed new trails for Go-Go. These groups built loyal followings with electrifying shows. Their call-and-response energy brought crowds together, fueling a sense of community. EU’s hit “Da Butt,” featured in Spike Lee’s School Daze, helped introduce Go-Go to new listeners across the country. For many in D.C., Go-Go became more than music—it became a lifeline. The sound sparked pride, inspired identity, and built belonging for generations.

Go-Go music’s signature pocket beat reaches far beyond D.C. Artists across genres, like Nelly, have sampled “Bustin’ Loose,” blending Go-Go’s essence into fresh hits. The Go-Go Museum in Anacostia and dedicated musicians protect and celebrate the culture. Chuck Brown urged everyone: Keep this powerful heritage alive. After fifty years, D.C.’s heartbeat still pulses strong.

