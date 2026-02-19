Trump Celebrates BHM By Calling On Black MAGA To Sing His Praises

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Ever since President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes and got panned as a racist across social media — as if that’s not an everyday thing for an everyday bigot — he has been on a “Look at my African-American over here” binge. To prove he’s not racist, the president who has dedicated his second term to removing Black history from national parks and federally-controlled museums across the country resorted to sharing a video reel of him posing for photos with various Black celebrities last week, as if to say, “I can’t be racist; look at all of these Black friends I once stood next to for more than five seconds, probably.”

Earlier this week, Trump honored Civil Rights icon Jesse Jackson, who died at age 84 on Tuesday, by posting a lengthy tribute to himself and all he has done for Black people disguised as a tribute to Jackson.

And on Wednesday, the president of relegating Black people to “Black jobs” and dismissing research on anti-Black racism as DEI celebrated Black History Month by trotting out his Black MAGA friends to sing his praises and, once again, talk about all he has done for Black people.

From the Washington Post:

President Donald Trump called on several Black Americans to tout his positive impact on minority well-being on Wednesday during the White House Black History Month celebration, including many who defended him from claims that Black people have languished during his tenure. Ben Carson, one of the nation’s most prominent Black conservatives, who Trump said would soon receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, said Trump had not received enough credit for economic policies like opportunity zones that benefited Black Americans. Arnetta Bradford said she was able to expand her coffee shop business in Hope, Arkansas, because Trump made no tax on tips the law of the land. And Felicia Cook, a Washington, D.C., resident whose firstborn grandson was killed in 2017, defended Trump’s National Guard deployment to the District. “I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff,” she said. “I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stand up for. Get off the man’s back. Let him do his job. He’s doing the right thing. Back up off of him. And Grandma said it.”

Again, y’all, this was supposed to be a Black History Month event. The president of the United States celebrated BHM by having his Black MAGA supporters lecture Black people about how he’s our white savior, not a white supremacist. Even if one believes Trump’s disinformation about all the gains he achieved for Black people, they would still need to explain how Trump is demonstrating even a modicum of respect for Black people by taking an event that is supposed to be about what Black people have done for the nation and making it about what he has done for Black people.

But, of course, a Sunken Place coalition of shucking and jiving Black lackeys was more than willing to accommodate the president, because all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk, and it’s always easy to tell who would have been snitching to slave patrols if they had been born in a different century.

This Miss Millie-ass president — who the Uncle and Aunt Ruckuses of MAGA America are always eager to get a head pat from — has spent every day of his time in office, in both terms, undermining and propagandizing every pro-Black movement and racial diversity effort he can get his stubby little orangey-white nationalist hands on.

Then he turns around and boasts confidently that “Black people love me,” as if he has some authority to speak on behalf of the racial demographic that votes for him the least by a wide margin. A handful of bought and paid for Black friends who are falling all over themselves to please their MAGA massa will not change that.

Happy BHM, y’all!

