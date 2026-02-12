TRIED IT: The Dove Serum + Radiance Oil Body Wash Has Cut Down My Shower Routine

Dove collaborated with dermatologists to create an affordable, high-quality body wash collection.

The oil-to-foam formula cleanses while locking in moisture for soft, radiant skin.

The body wash's subtle, fragrant scents provide a calming, indulgent shower routine.

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

I don’t know about you, but I always take the time to thoroughly enjoy my shower routine. From my morning shower, which sets the tone for my day, to my nighttime cleanse, which washes off the day, it offers the perfect moment to indulge in self-care.

As a beauty writer, I’ve had the pleasure of learning the benefits of incorporating multiple products into a shower routine. From kicking things off with antibacterial soap or cleanser to smoothing on a shower oil to lock in moisture, shower time calms my mind and gives my skin the TLC it needs.

So, when the good folks at Dove sent me the new Dove Serum + Oil Body Wash Collection, I was intrigued.

The Details

Boasting an oil-to-foam cleanser formula, the new addition is made with 50% glycerin and nourishing oils to gently remove impurities, hydrate, and leave skin feeling baby-soft. Not to mention, the brand tapped dermatologists to collaborate on the creation, ensuring that luxury, nourishment, and affordability remain constant.

The collection features three offerings: Dove Serum + Radiance Oil Body Wash, with notes of jojoba and monoi flower; Dove Serum + Dewy Oil Body Wash, with notes of coconut oil and geranium; and Dove Serum + Soothing Oil Body Wash, with notes of almond oil and sandalwood.

Source: Dove / Dove

My Shower Experience

Since the dry weather is notorious for stripping the skin of moisture and radiance, I figured now was a good time to test the Dove Serum + Radiance Oil Body Wash. The minute I opened the bottle and sniffed the body wash, I was pleased. The tropical scent was fragrant yet subtle, which is a plus for me.

I squeezed a bit of body wash on my wet LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18, theluvscrub.com), lathered, then scrubbed my body from the neck down. Unlike other oil-based body washes, this formula didn’t produce a milky, creamy lather. The body wash immediately cleansed my skin with its foam, leaving it feeling incredibly smooth.

The nourishing oils and glycerin did their job by giving my skin a radiant appearance — in and out of the shower. I also appreciated that there was no oily film on my skin, even after using two more pumps with my mesh body exfoliator. Not to mention, the scent is truly intoxicating. I could have stayed in my bathroom for hours with no cares.

My Final Verdict



As someone who typically uses bar soap to cleanse (with a body scrub twice a week), a shower gel or body wash to moisturize, and a shower oil to lock in moisture, I realized this product addressed all my needs. While I don’t mind spending extra time in the shower, this body wash comes in clutch on days when time is of the essence. I can pare down my routine without compromising what my skin needs.

I’ve been using the Dove Serum + Radiance Oil Body Wash for a few weeks, and my skin has been loving it. Since New York has been ridiculously cold, the moisture this number provides has helped my skin stay hydrated and sport a natural glow. So, if you’re dealing with dry skin or the effects of the cool temps and want to show your skin some love, this body wash may be worth adding to your collection.

Shop this find on Amazon or Walmart for less than $13!

