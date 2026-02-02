2026 Grammy Moments For The Culture You Need To See

Kendrick Lamar became the most decorated rap artist in Grammy history.

Lauryn Hill led a powerful tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Celebrities used their platforms to speak out against ICE and immigration issues.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2026 Grammys stunned fans on Sunday, February 1, with a dazzling red carpet, a ceremony packed with unforgettable performances, and awards that finally gave some of our favorite artists the recognition they deserve. Music’s biggest night remains one of the most talked-about stops of awards season. As entertainment, culture, and music keep merging in real time, there was no way the Grammys wouldn’t also bring us moments of Black excellence that made us smile.

✕







Because when it comes to music, style, beauty, and impact, Black artists change the game. From historic wins to powerful tributes and viral red carpet slayage, see the top 2026 Grammys moments for the culture.



Kendrick Lamar Becomes The Most Decorated Rap Artist In Grammy History





Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

One of the biggest cultural moments of the night belonged to Kendrick Lamar, who continues to prove why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Going into the ceremony, Kendrick led in nominations. By the end of the night, he had officially cinched his 26th Grammy, becoming the most decorated rap artist in Grammy history. That win pushed him past Jay-Z, who previously held the record with 25.



And what made the moment even more powerful? Kendrick was presented the award by Queen Latifah and Doechii, a true multi-generational show of respect in hip-hop.







Lauryn Hill’s Tribute To D’Angelo And Roberta Flack Was Everything





Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



If you watched the tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, you already know: this was one of the most emotional moments of the entire night.





Lauryn Hill took the stage alongside powerhouse vocalists including Jon Batiste, Wyclef Jean, Bilal, John Legend and Lucky Daye for a tribute that felt like a masterclass in soul.





The performance opened with D’Angelo’s work before flowing into Roberta Flack’s timeless classics, ending with a rendition of “Killing Me Softly.” Lauryn and Wyclef performing the song together brought a wave of Fugees nostalgia that had the entire room on its feet.





Fans paying close attention also caught a nod to gospel legend Richard Smallwood. The tribute closed on “Amen,” echoing the spirit of the singer’s “Total Praise.” Images of late artists like Angie Stone were displayed in remembrance.





And Lauryn? She looked like the icon she is—wearing an all-black dress with a cinched belt, dramatic skirt movement, black gloves, dark shades, and perfectly styled curled locs.









Kehlani & Other Celebs Spoke Out Against ICE



Source: Rich Polk / Getty





Another moment that stood out was how several artists used their platforms to speak on the current state of America.





Singer Kehlani was especially outspoken, calling on artists to come together as a community and use their collective voices against oppression and cruelty. Multiple celebrities echoed similar sentiments, speaking out against ICE and ongoing immigration controversies, calling for humanity and compassion. Artists like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish also made pointed comments.









FLO’s Royal Blue Red Carpet Moment Was Giving Destiny’s Child Energy





Source: John Shearer / Getty



Over on the red carpet, girl group FLO delivered one of the most stylish coordinated moments of the night. The trio arrived in matching royal blue looks featuring sheer fabric, sequins, and layered shades of blue. Each outfit had its own cut and personality—some showing legs, others shoulders, others midriff—while still looking fly.





FLO’s look was serving serious ’90s it-girl group glamour. Destiny’s Child, anyone?







Teyana Taylor’s Abs Deserve Their Own Grammy





Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

And of course, we cannot talk about the Grammys without mentioning Teyana Taylor. Teyana is having a year—officially Golden Globe and Oscar nominated. So, when she hit the Grammys’ carpet, all eyes were on her. She stepped out in a barely-there nude-toned dress that was slinky, sculptural, and unapologetically sexy.





Her abs made their usual star appearance (as they should), with Teyana showing up looking like a walking body of work. Always a cultural event.









Cher’s “Luther Vandross” Slip-Up Became An Instant Viral 2026 Grammys’ Moment





Source: Kevin Winter / Getty





One of the funniest viral moments of the night came courtesy of Cher, who accidentally gave the internet a gift.





While announcing that Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Record of the Year for their song “Luther,” Cher mistakenly read it as if the award went to the late legend Luther Vandross himself.





The camera caught Kendrick and SZA laughing, while comment sections immediately lit up. The slip-up accidentally became a sweet reminder of Luther Vandross’ lasting impact on music. A Grammys moment for the culture—even by accident.







From Kendrick’s history-making win to Lauryn Hill’s soul-stirring tribute, the 2026 Grammys were filled with moments that celebrated Black people on music, style, and culture.





2026 Grammy Moments For The Culture You Need To See was originally published on hellobeautiful.com