Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2026 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed 2026 Grammy Awards

Music's biggest night is underway and our favorite entertainers have hit the red carpet in white, nude, leather and feathers.

Published on February 1, 2026

The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including “Record Of The Year,” which he faces off against Doechii, Gaga, Billy Eilish, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.

Tyla

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2 


Doechii

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Coco Jones

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.

Ari Lennox

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.

Kehlani

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Leon Thomas

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Lady Gaga

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Pharrell

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Queen Latifah

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Leon Thomas

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed 2026 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

