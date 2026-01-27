The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Netflix is bringing the pods to the Midwest. Love Is Blind is back for Season 10 but this time in the Buckeye State!

The hit reality dating series returns on February 11th with new episodes rolling out weekly just in time for Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: OG Love Is Blind Couple Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Announce A Baby On The Way

The social experiment will spotlight singles from Cincinnati, Columbus, and other parts of Ohio. Netflix confirmed the news with a teaser that read, “New city, new connections. Hello, Ohio” on Instagram.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you’re new here, Love Is Blind drops singles into isolated “pods,” where they date and build emotional connections without ever seeing one another. Only after a proposal do couples finally meet face-to-face and attempt to merge real life with the feelings they built.

The concept has made the show one of Netflix’s most-watched unscripted series, producing real marriages, lasting friendships, and, what’s reality without chaos.

Meet the Ohio Singles!