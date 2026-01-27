Most Crazy America’s Next Top Model Moments

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Top Ten Craziest America’s Next Top Model Moments of All Time

With the new Netflix documentary shining a spotlight back on America’s Next Top Model, fans are once again revisiting the chaos, drama, and unforgettable moments that made the show one of reality TV’s most talked about series.

While the competition launched modeling careers, it also delivered some of the wildest scenes in television history.

From emotional breakdowns to jaw dropping challenges, here are the ten craziest ANTM moments that still live rent free in our heads.