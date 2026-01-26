Source: Latino 104.1 FM/@elviask / Latino 104.1 FM/@elviask

The Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area is currently navigating the aftermath of a strong winter storm that brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region over the weekend. Snowfall totals varied across the DMV, with many areas reporting several inches of snow before transitioning to sleet and ice that has made roads dangerously slick.

Officials and plow crews have been working through the storm’s impact, but hazardous travel conditions remain on many untreated streets and highways. Commuters are urged to use caution if travel is necessary, as lingering ice and low temperatures have slowed cleanup efforts. Many local school districts and businesses announced closures or delays, and transit services are operating with limited schedules due to the weather’s effect on infrastructure. Metro is also running but service with trains will run every 30 minutes.

In addition to snow, the mix of freezing rain has made walkways and bridges especially treacherous, prompting ongoing warnings from local authorities. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local officials as frigid temperatures and icy conditions are expected to persist into the week.

Stay tuned for the latest winter weather alerts and safety guidance as cleanup continues across the DMV.

DMV Snowstorm Update: Snow, Sleet & Icy Roads After Powerful Winter Storm was originally published on mymajicdc.com