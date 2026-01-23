Summer Walker Announces Still Finally Over It Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Summer Walker Announces Still Finally Over It: The Trilogy Tour With Monaleo & Odeal

It’s official — Summer Walker is taking fans on a full emotional journey with the announcement of her Still Finally Over It: The Trilogy Tour.

The 2026 tour celebrates the complete Over It era, bringing together the sound, stories, and growth that defined one of modern R&B’s most impactful album runs.

Joining her on the road are Houston rapper Monaleo and genre-blending vocalist Odeal, with the addition of the Over It Karaoke Club for select tour moments.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Known for her raw vulnerability and unmistakable voice, Summer Walker’s live shows are expected to lean into intimacy, reflection, and healing — matching the emotional weight that made Over It and Still Over It cultural staples.

With Monaleo’s confident Southern rap energy and Odeal’s global R&B sound, the lineup delivers a well-rounded, modern music experience.

📍 Still Finally Over It: The Trilogy Tour Dates

5/26 — Toronto

— Toronto 5/29 — Chicago

— Chicago 5/31 — Detroit

— Detroit 6/02 — Brooklyn

— Brooklyn 6/05 — Philadelphia

— Philadelphia 6/07 — Boston

— Boston 6/09 — Baltimore

— Baltimore 6/10 — Charlotte

— Charlotte 6/12 — Atlanta

— Atlanta 6/14 — Miami

— Miami 6/17 — Dallas

— Dallas 6/18 — Austin

— Austin 6/21 — Houston

— Houston 6/25 — Los Angeles

— Los Angeles 6/26 — Las Vegas

— Las Vegas 6/28 — Oakland

— Oakland 7/01 — Seattle

— Seattle 7/03 — Vancouver

— Vancouver 8/02 — London

For fans who’ve grown alongside Summer Walker’s music, this tour promises a live experience rooted in honesty, closure, and evolution.

Stay locked in with WTLC for ticket updates, show highlights, and all things R&B.

Summer Walker Announces Still Finally Over It Tour was originally published on wtlcfm.com