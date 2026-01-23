Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Look TF Good (Together) At PFW

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith won Men’s Paris Fashion Week. Period.

Plenty of A-listers and celebrity couples have flooded the City of Lights, but none have caused quite a stir as the Smiths.



After a few viral clips of the two stepping out of cars, gliding into packed venues, and shutting down the sidewalks, dropped online chatter began. The real-time content reminded us what we already know – no one does it like Will and Jada.



Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Take Over Paris Fashion Week, Support Son Jaden’s First Dior Show

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Black was clearly the theme, and both followed the assignment. Jada stepped out in a head-turning all-black look that blended edge with polish. She wore a dramatic floor-length black fur coat layered over a fitted black top, paired with sleek black leather pants. Accessories did the heavy lifting: oversized black sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and layered necklaces, and open-toe black heels.



Jada’s hair was cropped, blonde, and fierce.



Will followed right behind her in an equally commanding black monochromatic look. He wore a tailored black coat over a dark top, paired with textured black trousers that added dimension.



Walking side by side, Jada delivered drama and attitude, and Will kept it smooth. Together, they looked TF good.

Will and Jada were on hand to support their son Jaden’s first show as Dior’s Creative Director. Both parents subtly honored the house through their footwear choices. Jada stepped out in Christian Louboutin’s Clou Noeud Spikes 150 platform slingback peep-toe pumps, finished in black with silver studs. Will wore black patent leather boots with red bottoms.



According to People, the stylish family outing comes four months after the pair were photographed together twice in Los Angeles. The pattern remains familiar: when it matters, they show up.



Relationship labels aside—which really aren’t our business – Will and Jada don’t play about each other or their kids.





They show up for big moments, whether it’s a book launch, a movie premiere, or a historic fashion debut. The Smiths do not play about family—and they never miss a chance to look incredible while doing it.

Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Look TF Good (Together) At PFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com