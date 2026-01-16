‘Love Is Blind’ Star AD Smith Has Entered Her Motherhood Era, Welcomes Her First Baby With Co-Star Ollie Sutherland

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

One of our favorite reality TV love stories just entered a brand-new chapter. Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are officially parents.

On January 12, the Perfect Match stars announced the arrival of their first child together with an Instagram post that had us all in our feelings. AD shared a carousel of moments from her pregnancy journey – everything from early bump photos to a candid image taken just four days postpartum.

Her caption was grateful and full of joy.

“A few of my favorite bump pics from 1 month pregnant to 4 days postpartum I wish I could add more, but these will do for now!” AD wrote. “I hope everyone had a happy and safe holiday season, I’ll be creeping back onto social media bit by bit .”

She added: “PS I miss y’all, thanks for checking up on me!”



‘Love Is Blind’ Star AD Smith Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Ollie Sutherland

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you’ve followed AD and Ollie since their reality TV days, you already know their relationship hasn’t existed without drama. A lot of it.

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

From social media speculation to nonstop opinions about their love story, the two have been under a microscope since meeting through the Netflix universe. But they remained unbothered and all about each other. They’ve celebrated major relationship milestones with fans while also keeping some moments under wraps.

Now, AD is stepping into motherhood on her own terms, with Ollie by her side.

Fans first learned the couple was expecting back in May, when they revealed they were having a baby girl. Since then, AD has mostly kept her pregnancy offline, making this announcement feel especially personal. The photos show her glowing, relaxed, and clearly proud—whether she’s traveling, beachside, or reflecting on her wedding day while holding her bump.

The Love Is Blind universe has given us plenty of messy moments, but this one is pure joy. We love seeing AD healthy, smiling, and embracing this next phase. (And we can’t wait to see pics of her new bundle of joy.) Motherhood looks good on her already. Congratulations, AD!

‘Love Is Blind’ Star AD Smith Has Entered Her Motherhood Era, Welcomes Her First Baby With Co-Star Ollie Sutherland was originally published on hellobeautiful.com