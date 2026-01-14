Megyn Kelly Sheds KKKaren Tears Over The Golden Globes

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place Sunday night, and, well, professional KKKaren Megyn Kelly had thoughts, or whatever.

That’s right, y’all, Kelly, who claimed she didn’t even watch the award show, still managed to get salty about who got awards, jokes made by comedians, and the fact that nobody cared enough about her little white and fragile podcast enough to give it an award.

Yeah — I know y’all didn’t think she was mad about Sinners getting snubbed. I mean, if there was ever a white woman who was definitely rooting for the vampires…

From Entertainment Weekly:

First on the 55-year-old’s trigger list for the evening was what she called “nonsense” displayed on pins worn by several attendees, including “actors like Mark Ruffalo” who “showed up wearing a Be Good pin that’s an homage to Renee Good” — the Minnesota mother who was shot and killed last week by an ICE agent. Kelly then set her sights on Wanda Sykes, who nearly stole the show with jokes she made Sunday night as she presented the award for Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television. According to Kelly, Sykes “made it all about herself” when Sykes joked on stage that there would be “some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys. Inadvertently fulfilling Sykes’ prophecy, Kelly said, “You’re pathetic, Wanda Sykes,” before criticizing her for being “disrespectful” when she accepted the award on behalf of eventual winner Ricky Gervais and dedicated it to “God and the trans community” after Gervais’ past transphobic jokes. “So disrespectful. How dare you?” Kelly said of the moment, before calling for the Globes to ban Sykes from ever presenting again at the show that Kelly herself admitted to not watching.

Kelly also called Sykes “racist” because Black women celebrating Black women gives her the Caucasian cootie flare-ups, just like it did when Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) was showing Kamala Harris HBCU love during the DNC in 2024.

Also, every time Kelly accuses a Black person of racism, I feel compelled to remind her that she’s a Klan maiden who vehemently defended blackface and stated emphatically that Jesus and Santa Claus are white and should only be depicted as white. Kelly was 100% certain about what race Santa and Jesus were, but wasn’t quite sure if Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile or not.

Anyway, after Kelly was done being white and whiny about outspoken Black women and people who care about murderous ICE agents, Kelly started lying about her podcast being nominated for an award, which it was not.

More from EW:

Then, Kelly turned her attention toward the Golden Globes’ new Best Podcast category, for which she made the eligibility shortlist — which was automatically compiled by listener and audience data — late last year. “I, among other podcasts, were nominated,” Kelly said, though the show wasn’t officially nominated, and instead only advanced on the aforementioned shortlist. Still, Kelly maintained that “we pulled our name from consideration” after she alleged that she was asked to pay a fee and engage in promotional tactics. Kelly alleged, “They also wanted me to go to Hollywood and do interviews with Golden Globes members behind the scenes to woo them into voting for me. Which, I said at the time, I’d rather put a bullet in my brain. F— no. There was zero chance I was doing any of that. So, we pulled our show from consideration.”

Megyn, please — ain’t nobody coming to see you, White Otis.

Kelly went on to whine about progressive celebrities winning awards and journalists getting emotional after their wins during the show that she, again, claims she did not watch. She basically gave her viewers 10 minutes of pouting when she could have just said, “I didn’t want any stinky Golden Globe anyway,” and called it a day. Seriously, if she has so much contempt for the Golden Globes — to the point where she’s out here lying about pulling her podcast from consideration that it never really had in the first place — why does she even care who won, who performed, or what pins other celebrities were wearing?

It’s like she wakes up every morning just to be visibly miserable — as if there’s some kind of award for that.

