Bill Ackman Donates $10K To Renee Nicole Good's Killer

If there’s one thing the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good has revealed — not that it really needed much revealing at this point — it’s that bootlickers, white nationalists, and other assorted right-wingers will stick to a lie no matter how reliant the lie is on expecting everyone to ignore what they’ve seen with their own eyes. In fact, not only will they stick to the lie, but they’ll come out of pocket just to reinforce it, which is why a billionaire is out here donating his funds to aid Good’s killer.

According to USA Today, billionaire donor Bill Ackman donated $10,000 to an unverified online fundraiser for potential legal support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good in the head three times during a confrontation, which shouldn’t have resulted in a single shot being fired.

Actually, Ackman is one of more than 8,000 people who have donated to the fund — people who have presumably seen the video footage that clearly shows Good attempting to steer her vehicle away from ICE agents, as well as the released video footage that shows Good’s calm and cordial demeanor moments before she was shot to death in front of her wife.

As of the morning of Jan. 12, a GoFundMe campaign created by Clyde Emmons had raised $374,553 including a $10,000 donation from the hedge fund billionaire. Another $5,000 anonymous donation also topped the list. Created Jan. 9, the fundraiser aims to aid the potential legal defense of Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal officer based in Minnesota. The fundraiser had not yet been verified as of Jan. 12 according to GoFundMe. “Our Trust & Safety team is currently reviewing all fundraisers related to the shooting in Minneapolis to ensure they are compliant with our Terms of Service,” GoFundMe told USA TODAY on Jan. 12. “We are also working to gather additional information from the organizer of this fundraiser.”

For those who don’t know Ackman, he’s the billionaire hedge fund manager who helped lead the charge to oust Harvard University’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, over dubious claims of plagiarism, which ultimately prompted Gay to resign in early 2024, despite the scandal producing far more racist and irrelevant anti-DEI attacks than substantial evidence of Gay’s supposed plagiarism.

Anyway, now Ackman is out here donating to Good’s killer while calling her killing a “tragedy,” and playing around in our faces by pretending Ross had no other options but to shoot, when, in the reality that we all saw video footage of, he had ample time and opportunity to make literally any other decision that wouldn’t have cost a life.

“I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty,” Ackman posted on X Sunday. “The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death. Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart.”

Again, the video footage is clear, no matter what angle you look at it from, how much you slow down the replay, or how much you contort your own brain to produce the mental gymnastics it would take to see anything other than a volatile, trigger-happy agent, who put himself in the way of a fleeing vehicle, and shot a woman to death for no discernable reason.

Also, here’s a question: Was Renee Nicole Good’s death a “tragedy,” or was she a crazed terrorist who tried to kill an ICE agent with her SUV?

As we previously reported, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem called Good a “domestic terrorist.” She ran him over.” Vice President JD Vance said Good “aimed her car at a law enforcement officer,” that she was guilty of classic terrorism,” and that she was part of a “left-wing network” of anti-ICE terrorists, which he cited zero evidence of, per usual. President Donald Trump took the fiction a step further, claiming Good “ran him over,” making it a point to clarify that “she didn’t try to run him over; she ran him over.”

The same administration that is trying to convince us the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was simultaneously a thing that never happened and an attack that the Democrats were responsible for is now struggling to keep their stories straight as they flat-out lie about what happened to Good on camera. And fools like Ackman are telling on themselves by passively acknowledging that the shooting was an avoidable “tragedy” while financially supporting the shooter, who, by the way, has yet to be charged with a crime.

And to think, these are the people who claimed to be against tyrannical governments.

