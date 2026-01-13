These Celebrities Served Beauty Looks At the 2026 Golden Globes
Get The Look: These Celebrities Served A Masterclass On Beauty At The 2026 Golden Globes
- Makeup was bold yet refined, balancing drama and simplicity.
- Textured hairstyles elevated formal wear, proving versatility.
- Flawless skin and grooming were powerful tools for male presence.
The 2026 Golden Globes were not only a celebration of excellence in film and television but also a lesson in beauty looks and individuality. As Black celebrities graced the red carpet, they reminded us that glam is never one-size-fits-all. Instead, it’s a reflection of personal style, cultural influence, and the power of expert artistry. From luminous skin to elevated hairstyles, this year’s Globes delivered a range of looks that felt both aspirational and surprisingly attainable.
What made the beauty moments stand out wasn’t excess, but precision. Softly contoured faces glowed under the lights, textured hair, and detailed grooming was treated as an extension of fashion rather than an afterthought. These incredible looks enhanced features and proved that flawless beauty doesn’t require an over-the-top red-carpet budget, just the right techniques, thoughtful product choices, and a clear vision.
Get These Celebrity Beauty Looks from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Stars like Teyana Taylor, who not only won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture but also snatched up the red carpet, beautifully showcased how makeup can be bold yet refined, striking the perfect balance between drama and simplicity. The gorgeous Chase Infiniti proved that textured hairstyles can instantly elevate any formal regalia, while Tramell Tillman reminded us that flawless skin is a powerful tool in shaping man’s presence as well, especially on a night where every detail matters.
The best part about these Golden Globes beauty moments is that they’re not just reserved for celebrities and their glam squads. With a little guidance, you can recreate the essence of these looks at home, whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to upgrade your everyday routine.
Ahead, we’ll break down exactly how to achieve some of the most talked-about makeup and hair looks from Black stars at the 2026 Golden Globes, starting with the techniques, textures, and styling choices that made them unforgettable.
Jump in below!
Teyana Taylor’s Makeup Look
Teyana Taylor wore Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer, along with other red-carpet staples such as Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Finish, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, and more. Get the breakdown below of what makeup artis Bella Mayven used to create the award-winning actress’s smooth makeup look.
Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil
NEW! Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 10 Warm
NEW! Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in 8 and 10
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Hollywood Flawless Filter in 8
Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral
Chase Infiniti’s Hair
Chase Infiniti’s look was inspired by classic red-carpet glamour. The Best Actress nominee rocked a textured hairdo that was soft, fluffy and full of shine. Get the breakdown on her hairstyle below.
Her hairstylist, Coree Moreno, applied L’Oreal Paris Elvive Glycolic + Gloss High Shine Leave-In Serum to freshly cleansed, towel-dried hair to create a smooth, hydrated foundation. Serum was worked through each section of the actress’s hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends to enhance shine, improve manageability, and protect the hair from heat stress. The Glycolic Acid Complex helped refine the cuticle, keeping the kinky blowout fluffy yet polished without weighing the hair down.
Once the blowout was complete and shaped, L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray was lightly misted to lock in the silhouette while preserving movement. Applied in controlled layers, this hairspray ensures red-carpet longevity without stiffness, keeping the hair touchable and camera-ready under heat, lights, and long wear.
Tramell Tillman’s Grooming
Fellas, you can take a page or two out of Golden Globe nominee Tramell Tillman’s book when you’re in need of a flawless finish to your debonair look. Using Danessa Myricks Beauty, Tillman’s makeup artist, Camille Ariane, achieved the actor’s perfect makeup look by following the steps below.
Hydrate, Prime, and Control Shine
- Using the Yummy Skin Collection, she first applied the Liquid Blurring Balm Setting Spray to hydrate the skin and create a blurring effect.
- Followed up by using the Blurring Balm Powder in Universal as a flawless primer for the skin.
- Next, Camille used the Water Powder Serum to mattify and control any shine.
Complexion
- Tillman’s complexion was achieved using both Blurring Balm Powder in shade 9.5 and the Serum Skin Tint Foundation with Peptides + Ceramide in Shade 14 for a radiant finish.
- Using the 3.0 All Over Concealer Brush, she applied the Lift + Flex Concealer in Shade 18.
- The look could not have been completed without one last spritz of the Liquid Blurring Balm Setting Spray.
Get The Look: These Celebrities Served A Masterclass On Beauty At The 2026 Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com