Get The Look: These Celebrities Served A Masterclass On Beauty At The 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes were not only a celebration of excellence in film and television but also a lesson in beauty looks and individuality. As Black celebrities graced the red carpet, they reminded us that glam is never one-size-fits-all. Instead, it’s a reflection of personal style, cultural influence, and the power of expert artistry. From luminous skin to elevated hairstyles, this year’s Globes delivered a range of looks that felt both aspirational and surprisingly attainable.

What made the beauty moments stand out wasn’t excess, but precision. Softly contoured faces glowed under the lights, textured hair, and detailed grooming was treated as an extension of fashion rather than an afterthought. These incredible looks enhanced features and proved that flawless beauty doesn’t require an over-the-top red-carpet budget, just the right techniques, thoughtful product choices, and a clear vision.

Get These Celebrity Beauty Looks from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Stars like Teyana Taylor, who not only won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture but also snatched up the red carpet, beautifully showcased how makeup can be bold yet refined, striking the perfect balance between drama and simplicity. The gorgeous Chase Infiniti proved that textured hairstyles can instantly elevate any formal regalia, while Tramell Tillman reminded us that flawless skin is a powerful tool in shaping man’s presence as well, especially on a night where every detail matters.

The best part about these Golden Globes beauty moments is that they’re not just reserved for celebrities and their glam squads. With a little guidance, you can recreate the essence of these looks at home, whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to upgrade your everyday routine.

Ahead, we’ll break down exactly how to achieve some of the most talked-about makeup and hair looks from Black stars at the 2026 Golden Globes, starting with the techniques, textures, and styling choices that made them unforgettable.

Jump in below!

Teyana Taylor’s Makeup Look

Teyana Taylor wore Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer, along with other red-carpet staples such as Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Finish, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, and more. Get the breakdown below of what makeup artis Bella Mayven used to create the award-winning actress’s smooth makeup look.

Glow Toner

Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

Charlotte’s Magic Cream

NEW! Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 10 Warm

NEW! Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer in 8 and 10

Airbrush Flawless Finish in 3

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Hollywood Flawless Filter in 8

Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral

The Feline Flick in Panther

Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara

Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown

Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds