Beauty Obsessions: Must-Have Beauty Products We Are Taking Into 2026

Collaboration delivers the ultimate 90s nude lip with a timeless, cool girl aesthetic.

Multi-tasking cream blush and lip tint delivers a natural, flushed glow with a soft, dewy finish.

Restoring hair serum with peptides clinically proven to improve hair density and scalp health.

Source: VowsOnTheRun Photography / VowsOnTheRun Photography

My bathroom counter has seen a revolving door of viral must-have beauty products. However, only a select few achieve “permanent residency.” These beauty must haves include items I’m sharing in the definitive list of beauty items that have earned their keep and secured a guaranteed spot in my routine for the entirety of 2026. So, these aren’t just products I like; they are the essentials I will repurchase without fail—a true, non-negotiable sign of their efficacy and value.

This year’s curated collection includes game-changing skincare that delivers instant radiance, makeup staples that create a flawless base and defined features, and hair heroes that maintain shine and health. Ahead, find these beauty must haves are the workhorse products that consistently outperform the competition, proving their worth bottle after bottle, and making them the only things I’ll genuinely keep on empty.

The Lip Bar X Jenee Naylor Lip Kit

First up, this collaboration delivers the ultimate 90s nude lip, co-created by Jenee Naylor. The “90s Fine” kit features the best-selling “Straight Livin” Lip Liner, the new Limited Edition “90s Fine” Nonstop Liquid Matte (which goes on glossy and dries down matte), and the “Trophy Wife” Gloss Up Lip Gloss. It’s a vegan and cruelty-free trio designed for a timeless, cool girl aesthetic.

Juvia’s Place Blushed Cream Blush & Lip Tint

Love Beauty? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Following, a true multi-tasker. This luxuriously lightweight and ultra-blendable cream formula melts effortlessly onto skin and lips. It delivers a natural, flushed glow with a soft, dewy finish, perfect for blurring, blending, and building color for both a rosy cheek tint or a soft kiss of color on the lips. Available in shades like Terracota, Very Berry, and Wild Rose. The first time I witnessed this pigment, I was shook.

Cecred Edge Drops

For visibly fuller, healthier-looking hair, these Restoring Hair & Edge Drops are a powerful daily serum. Powered by five key peptides, they are clinically proven to improve hair density and enhance scalp health and follicle vitality. Truly a beauty must have for healthy hair enthusiasts.

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint Foundation With Peptides + Ceramide

Additionally, this skin-loving tint offers seamless coverage and a fresh, radiant glow. It’s packed with Peptides and Ceramides to deliver a boost of hydration while perfecting the complexion, making it one of the beauty must-haves for anyone seeking a radiant finish.

ANUA’s Heartleaf 77 Clear Toner Pads

Markedly, a game-changer for sensitive, acne-prone skin, these toner pads are a Korean beauty staple. They quickly clear clogged pores and blackheads without the burning or stinging often associated with pore-clearing treatments. Heartleaf extract soothes the skin while gluconolactone (a gentle PHA) clears pores, making the formula gentle enough for daily use.

Naturium’s The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

A TikTok viral sensation, this sensorial body wash transforms from a luscious oil consistency to a gentle lather. It cleanses without stripping the skin of essential moisture, thanks to a formulation with 50% glycerin, linoleic-rich oils, and plant-derived squalane. There’s no shea butter in this but it absolutely gives Ari Lennox’s hit song.

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Pack

Significantly, this ultra-hydrating sheet mask is blowing up on TikTok for its ability to deliver a “glass skin glow” in just one use. Packed with probiotics and collagen in an super concentrated serum, it’s like a facial in a sachet for tired, dry skin in need of intense TLC. Another beauty must have for making your skin glow.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

A delightful addition to any nighttime routine, this crowd-favorite offers intense hydration. It leaves lips soft and supple by morning, with a sweet, nostalgic scent adding a touch of fun to self-care. Not gonna lie, I use this all day long.

Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm for Soothing + Hydration

A vegan, barrier-building balm that provides shine and all-day relief for dry, chapped lips. Straightaway, it quickly hydrates, soothes, and protects, making it an essential for maintaining lip health. Please believe this is in my bag at all times.

Sable Mini Black Seed Toner

Last but not least, this antioxidant-rich treatment is designed to deeply penetrate and restore radiance. Gentle fruit-derived AHAs refine texture and clear pores, while Black Seed—native to West Africa—calms irritation linked to hyperpigmentation. A stable form of Vitamin C, along with E and Ferulic Acid, enhances brightness and defends against environmental stressors, delivering a clinically proven glow.

Beauty Obsessions: Must-Have Beauty Products We Are Taking Into 2026 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com