Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 24, 2025

When it comes to keeping our community informed and ready for action, few voices resonate quite like Sybil Wilkes. A trusted veteran in broadcasting, Wilkes has always been a beacon of truth, cutting through the noise to deliver the stories that impact Black America directly. In her latest "What We Need to Know" segment, she breaks down critical updates ranging from major legal battles in Washington to the innovative ways our people are navigating a tough economy, and finally, a long-overdue victory for justice.

The Supreme Court Rules on Presidental Power The United States Supreme Court has handed down a significant ruling that checks presidential power. The high court declined to restore former President Trump’s authority to deploy National Guard troops to Illinois against the governor’s wishes. The administration had pushed for federal intervention, claiming it was necessary to curb violence near ICE facilities in Chicago. However, lower courts determined that the civil unrest did not constitute a rebellion, blocking the move. For our communities in Chicago and beyond, this decision reinforces the importance of state autonomy and prevents federal overreach in local matters.

Representative Joyce Beatty Files Lawsuit Against President Trump Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio is taking a stand to protect our cultural institutions. Beatty has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump to remove his name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The controversy stems from a board vote to rename the building, which Beatty argues was illegal. Her lawsuit asserts that only Congress holds the power to rename a National Memorial. By challenging this action, Rep. Beatty is fighting to uphold the rule of law and preserve the center as a nonpartisan tribute to President Kennedy, ensuring our history isn't rewritten without proper authority.

The U.S. Job Market On the economic front, the hustle is evolving as traditional employment channels struggle to keep up. With the job market tightening and AI reshaping industries, workers are getting creative. A new survey reveals that one-third of dating app users are now leveraging platforms like Tinder and Bumble for professional networking. It’s a sign of the times—unemployment is rising, and companies are cutting roles, forcing many to find opportunity in unexpected places. This shift highlights the resilience of workers determined to secure their financial future by any means necessary.