Exclusive: Get To Know The Girls Of ‘G.R.I.T.S.’ on ALLBLK

Looking back on Black television this year, we can honestly say that our culture put out some quality shows both returning and debuting alike. When it comes to the latter, one of the standouts in our eyes was without question the series premiere of G.R.I.T.S. on ALLBLK.

Following a stellar finale that aired last week, it was only right to get a closer look into these “girls raised in The South” to see what inspired the female camaraderie amongst leading ladies Jasmine Sargent, Ashanti Harris and Aja Canyon.

The women of G.R.I.T.S. were brought together by way of the show, yet the relatability that you see on-screen between all three feels like age-old friends with decades of memories. We could see that even through the lens of a recent virtual conversation via Zoom, and it was a heartwarming sight to see. It made for a stark difference from the way veteran actress Lela Rochon described her on-set experience alongside Vivica A. Fox and Halle Berry while making the 1998 urban cult classic, Why Do Fools Fall in Love. In conversation with Lena Waithe for her Legacy Talk series on YouTube, Rochon described the overall experience as “rough” and, in her words, “one of those things that you appreciate later.” From the three-way competition to portray late singer Zola Taylor, ultimately going to Berry, to a surprising original lineup that included Fox alternatively co-starring alongside Toni Braxton and Queen Latifah instead, let’s just say it wasn’t exactly “sister sunshine” around those trailers in the least bit.

That doesn’t seem to be the case between Jasmine, Ashanti and Aja aka “Slimeroni.” All three ladies describe their time together while making this show as nothing short of sisterly. Whether hanging out at each other’s trailers or regularly hitching a ride together to the set, they soon went from simply being besties on a show into becoming friends in real-life.

In addition to what’s going on this season, we also got the girls to give their own thoughts on where Keisha, Ty and Francis, respectively, each deserve to be by Season 2 in terms of character development. If you’ve been keeping up with the show so far, it’s clear that another season is definitely needed without question and there’s more than enough storylines to follow for the foreseeable future.

In short, we want another serving of G.R.I.T.S.!

Take a look below at our exclusive interview with Jasmine Sargent, Ashanti Harris and Aja Canyon of G.R.I.T.S., and go stream the full first season right now over on ALLBLK:

