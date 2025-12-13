The Hair Extension Brand Coco Jones, Angel Reese, & Olandria Carthen Are Wearing

D'Hair Boutique offers premium, raw human hair in various textures designed to look natural and luxurious.

The brand has expanded with locations across the U.S. and a collaboration with Jayda Cheaves.

D'Hair Boutique's extensions have been used to create standout looks for celebrities on red carpets and social media.

Source: Getty/D-Hair Boutique

If you’ve been clocking the hair on Coco Jones, Angel Reese, or Love Island USA’s Olandria Carthen lately and wondering why their looks are so flawless, you’ll want to keep scrolling. From red carpets to their favorite Instagram moments, there’s one hair extension brand they use – and it’s owned by a Black woman.

Meet D’Hair Boutique.

D’Hair Boutique Is The Go-To Extension Brand For It-Girl Celebrities

Coco reminded us how much hair can elevate a look during Halloween 2025. Dressed as her namesake, “Hot Cocoa,” the singer and actress wore voluminous, shiny, floaty chocolate-brown tresses. Her style was made from Cambodian slight wavy hair bundles, custom-colored and crafted into a bespoke wig by Official Micah using hair from the brand.

The vixen-esque perfectly complemented her brown latex bodysuit and moved effortlessly with every pose.

Her body was bodying — because Coco always brings curves and confidence — but the hair truly took the costume to the next level.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We’re also loving how Olandria continues to experiment with her hair as her career rises. From bright red styles and cropped cuts to smooth, glamorous curls, she plays with texture and shape effortlessly. For a recent standout look, she wore the brand’s jet-black Malaysian curly hair blown out super long.

Her hair slay was also styled by Official Micah. Micah cut her hair into layers to frame her face. The final look gave polished, yet dramatic and glamorous.

Another standout celebrity rocking hair from the boutique is Angel Reese.

When she arrived on the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards red carpet, her look turned heads instantly. Angel’s blonde bombshell unit popped against her jet-black tube-style dress and sleek accessories. The contrast struck the perfect balance between classic glam and modern edge.

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Meet D’Hair Boutique Founder D’Andrea Harris

Behind the brand is D’Andrea Harris, a Black woman entrepreneur who founded D’Hair Boutique with a focus on premium, raw human hair. D’Andrea sources hair from around the world. She offers curly, straight, and wavy textures designed to look natural and luxurious.

Her growing beauty empire includes locations in Dallas, Arlington, Houston, Brooklyn, and now Atlanta. The Atlanta location recently opened as the brand’s newest flagship.

In 2024, D’Hair Boutique partnered with Jayda Cheaves on an exclusive hair collection. The collaboration further cemented the brand’s influence in celebrity beauty and culture. D’Andrea continues to innovate beyond extensions. Her most recent launch is D’Cheveux Hair Perfume. The product refreshes hair with a soft, sweet scent inspired by France. It works on both extensions and natural hair.

Whether you’re drawn to Coco’s custom color, Olandria’s layered curls, or Angel’s bombshell blonde, D’Hair Boutique offers online options that let women build their own version of a celebrity-level look. Visit www.dhair-boutique.com and see for yourself, Sis.

The Hair Extension Brand Coco Jones, Angel Reese, & Olandria Carthen Are Wearing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com