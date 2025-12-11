Who Is Chase Infiniti? 5 Things To Know About Hollywood’s Newest It Girl

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Hollywood has a new rising star, and her name is Chase Infiniti. The One Battle After Another star has received widespread recognition since the film’s release. Get to know Hollywood’s newest it girl with five things to know about her inside. The breakout actress is stealing the spotlight in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2025 action thriller One Battle After Another, where she stars as Willa Ferguson opposite a powerhouse cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor. According to US Magazine, the role marks the fulfillment of her lifelong dream to perform in a major action film. For Infiniti, the project was everything she envisioned for her career and more. So, who is the 25-year-old talent captivating audiences and gaining well-deserved buzz?

Here are five things to know about Chase Infiniti: 1. A Theater Kid At Heart Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Before the red carpets and blockbuster action scenes, Infiniti was a young performer with a deep love for the stage. Born Chase Infiniti Payne and raised in Indianapolis, she spent her childhood immersed in musicals and plays. She told Interview Magazine that whenever she was not in school, she was rehearsing. Theater shaped her discipline, her imagination, and ultimately, her path to film. Chase shared that her entire life in Indianapolis was shaped around theater. Nothing else.

2. Chasin' Superhero & Animated Films Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Infiniti's artistic dreams go far beyond action thrillers. A proud Disney fan, she grew up loving animated classics like Tangled and The Princess and the Frog. She shared with Interview Magazine that she would love to star in an animated project or join a superhero franchise. Her watchlist even includes James Gunn's Superman, which she cited as inspiration. Her range and interests make her one of the most exciting new faces to watch.

3. More Projects On The Horizon Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Infiniti is already building an impressive résumé. She will appear in the highly anticipated Handmaid’s Tale sequel series, The Testaments, playing a character named Agnes. The role marks another step in what is shaping up to be a dynamic and versatile career. Teyana Taylor, who was Chase’s movie mom, told her that: “You were chosen for a reason.” This statement affirms Infiniti’s bright future.

4. Zendaya’s Her Inspiration Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Like many young women in entertainment, Infiniti finds inspiration in Zendaya’s multifaceted artistry. She told Elle that seeing someone who looked like her excel in acting, singing, and dancing helped her envision her own possibilities.