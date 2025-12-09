Cardi B Latest Hair Styles Prove She’s Deep In Her ’90s Bag

Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Cardi B has never been shy about switching up her hair looks, but lately the rap superstar has been fully committed to a nostalgic era: the unapologetic, experimental, and endlessly iconic 1990s. Through a series of bold hairstyles, she’s been channeling the decade’s energy with modern swagger, reminding fans why she remains one of the most influential beauty trendsetters in music.

One of her recent hairstyles was a lime-green geometric cut that we are obsessed with. The hairdo was a sharp, angular style that felt straight out of a futuristic ’90s R&B video. The daring color, paired with the precise cut and a bold leather set, gave the vibe of a woman who is both playful and entirely in control. It’s the kind of neon moment that TLC or Missy Elliott would’ve proudly rocked on a magazine cover.

Cardi also tapped into the softer, more glamorous side of the’90s decade with a classic pin-curl updo that she donned during her boo’s (Stefon Diggs) birthday. The sculpted curls, arranged in the perfect updo, evoke old-school, red-carpet elegance with a hip-hop twist. It’s a look that instantly calls to mind the era’s prom-night photos, iconic music-award appearances, and meticulous styling that defined the period.

Cardi B’s Recent 90s-inspired Hairstyles Are A Vibe

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then came the long, full cascading curls with a deep side part that she wore to Diggs’ recent furniture line debut during Art Basel. The voluminous hairstyle was a quintessential ’90s silhouette that channeled the era’s love for big, romantic hair. Cardi worked the extravagant tresses with a fur, one-shoulder crop top that exposed her snatched waist (new baby where?). The entertainer completed the outfit with a beat face and an Hermes bag.

Finally, her balayage bob showed just how versatile ”90s-inspired hair can be. The soft blue and honey-blonde blend added dimension to the ‘do, while the sleek shape and unique color blend kept it chic and modern. The mother-of-four complemented her hair vibe by sporting a body-hugging denim outfit that had us in a fashion trance.

Cardi’s recent style references to the ’90s have been giving us life. We can’t wait to see what the mogul pops out with next!

Cardi B Latest Hair Styles Prove She’s Deep In Her ’90s Bag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com