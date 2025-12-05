CDC Panel Recommends Ending Universal Hepatitis B Vaccine at Birth

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A federal vaccine advisory panel has voted to revise the longstanding recommendation that all newborns in the U.S. receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth. Instead, the panel now advises limiting the birth dose to infants whose mothers test positive for the virus or whose status is unknown.

As reported by the Associated Press, the decision marks a significant shift from a policy in place since 1991. It will now await final approval from the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Jim O’Neill. If adopted, the new guidance would recommend that vaccination for other infants begin at two months of age.

Supporters of the Change

Proponents of the revised policy argue that the risk of hepatitis B exposure in most newborns is minimal. They also highlighted concerns that early safety studies on the vaccine did not include large, long-term tracking. Some panel members emphasized the importance of providing parents with more comprehensive discussions about the vaccine before administering the birth dose.

The panel also suggested that delaying the vaccine until two months aligns with a developmental milestone when infants are no longer considered neonatal. However, critics questioned whether there is sufficient scientific evidence to support this cutoff.

Criticism from Health Experts

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from major medical and public health organizations. Experts argue that the birth dose has been instrumental in preventing thousands of hepatitis B infections, which can lead to lifelong liver disease, cancer, or cirrhosis. They warn that reversing the universal vaccination policy could result in an increase in preventable infections.

Critics also raised concerns about the panel’s composition and process. The current advisory committee includes members who have publicly challenged vaccine science, and CDC scientists no longer present disease-surveillance or safety data during meetings. Some researchers described the decision-making process as ideologically driven rather than evidence-based.

What’s Next?

The acting CDC director is not obligated to approve the panel’s recommendation, leaving the final outcome uncertain. The decision has reignited debates about balancing individual choice with public health priorities, as experts warn of potential setbacks in the fight against preventable diseases.

