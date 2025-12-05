Poll Finds Even MAGA Voters Blame Trump For Poor Economy

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Donald Trump and his ever-loyal administration have really only employed one strategy when it comes to their messaging regarding the economy, the government shutdown, immigration, domestic and foreign threats, and virtually every other hot-button issue that has plagued his second term:

Blame Democrats.

Whether he’s pointing his stubby, little man-baby finger at the Biden administration, former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton or congressional Democrats, Trump’s only narrative — which he expresses through AI videos, barrages of social media posts and unhinged, illogical and incoherent rants to the press — has been that everything negative happening during his presidency is someone else’s fault besides his.

Unfortunately for him, however, it’s just not working.

In fact, not only is his administration’s round-the-clock anti-Democrat propaganda failing to reverse the trajectory of his abysmal approval ratings, which continue to plummet, but even his own constituents — the MAGA rubes who would believe chugging motor oil boosts the immune system if Trump said it were true — are beginning to turn on him because, surprise, surprise, the failing economy is failing them, too.

From Politico:

New polling shows many Americans have begun to blame President Donald Trump for the high costs they’re feeling across virtually every part of their lives — and it’s shifting politics.

Almost half — 46 percent — say the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they can ever remember it being, a view held by 37 percent of 2024 Trump voters. Americans also say that the affordability crisis is Trump’s responsibility, with 46 percent saying it is his economy now and his administration is responsible for the costs they struggle with.



Those are among the new results from The POLITICO Poll that crystallize a growing warning sign for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterms: Some of the very groups that powered Trump’s victory last year are showing signs of breaking from that coalition, and it’s the high cost of living that’s driving them away.

See, I told y’all — this is why Trump is up late at night rage posting nearly 200 “Truth” Social statuses. Y’all have that man STRESSED! Do you people even understand how much effort goes into round-the-clock partisan propaganda? Does MAGA even appreciate the effort their messiah puts in to keeping them all as delusional as he is?

In October, we reported that the Trump administration had virtually every federal government website feature a message that the long-running government shutdown, which only recently ended, was a “Democrat shutdown.” The administration even attempted to have pre-recorded videos playing in airports across the country that blamed Democrats for flight delays and cancellations caused by aviation staff shortages during the shutdown. And what did Trump get in return for his trouble? Polls that consistently blamed the Republican Party in power for the shutdown far more than the Democrats.

Oh, y’all thought November’s blue wave happened for no reason, right?

Trump clearly hasn’t gotten the memo that saying a thing ad nauseam doesn’t make it true, because, according to The Hill, he spent Tuesday at the White House complaining the term “affordability” is “a Democrat scam” before launching into more nonsense about his efforts to bring prices down, which, just last month, he was desperately citing misleading data from Walmart and DoorDash to back up.

But, again, it’s not just the economy that Trump has failed to blame on his predecessor and other Democrats. Trump has claimed the “Biden FBI” was sent in to infiltrate and cause the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, despite the fact that he was the president on Jan. 6, 2021, and the fact that the riot likely wouldn’t have happened if not for his repeated 2020 election fraud lies. He has also sought to blame former President Joe Biden for the recent shooting of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., where they should never have been deployed in the first place, because the order was unlawful, according to one of the numerous federal judges who have ruled against his policies. Then there’s the fact that the Trump administration granted asylum to the alleged shooter.

From the Hill:

But the most recent rate of inflation given by the Bureau of Labor Statistics — 3 percent on an annualized basis, for September, — is exactly the same as it was in January, when Biden left the White House. In relation to the killing of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and the wounding of fellow Guard member Andrew Wolfe, the Afghanistan-born suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, did indeed come to the U.S. during the Biden presidency. But Trump’s efforts to pin culpability on his predecessor are complicated, because Lakanwal was granted asylum in April, three months into the Trump presidency. Many specifics regarding the National Guard shooting also remain unclear. When it comes to the larger political fight on the cusp of a midterm election year, Democrats insist Trump’s attacks on Biden are reaching their sell-by date. “I believe there are diminishing returns to the attacks against Biden,” New York-based Democratic strategist Basil Smikle Jr. said. “There is a portion of Trump’s base that will always support such attacks and statements. But when we look at the polling, it is clear that independent voters are starting to turn away from Trump, which suggests to me that those attacks are starting to wear very thin.” Trump’s poll ratings, which have never been stellar, took a notable dip last month. He is currently 11 points underwater on job approval, as measured in the average maintained by The Hill’s partner, Decision Desk HQ. Fifty-three percent disapprove of his performance in office, while 42 percent approve. Again, everything is everyone’s fault but his. And that messaging is just plain getting old.

Even deeply conservative pollsters like Rasmussen Reports show Trump’s net approval rating is -11%.

You’re losing all your friends, Trump, and your efforts to throw Democrats under the bus are not doing you any favors.

But please, keep employing that same strategy — and only that strategy — until November 2026. Those midterms should be quite interesting.

