Karoline Leavitt's Nephew's Mother Arrested By ICE

This month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Revere, Massachusetts, detained a woman who has family ties to none other than White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In fact, the woman is the mother of Leavitt’s brother’s son.

According to ABC News, Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, said his 11-year-old son has lived with him since he was born, but he maintains a relationship with his mother, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian national who the Department of Homeland Security has, as usual, branded a “criminal illegal alien,” accusing her of overstaying her visa, which the department claims expired in 1999.

Also, Ferreira has been arrested once, and that arrest may or may not have given her a criminal record. Not that it really matters, since DHS has proven time and time again that it has no problem using “criminal illegal alien” as a blanket label for any and all immigrants they suspect of being in the country illegally.

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999. She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.”

Actually, according to NBC News, a DHS spokesperson said Ferreira was arrested for suspicion of battery and made no comment on how her case was resolved. At any rate, Todd Pomerleau, an attorney for Ferreira, told ABC his client “has no criminal record whatsoever,” which is a thing she would have in common with the overwhelming majority of ICE and Border Patrol detainees in general.

“I don’t know where that is coming from,” Pomerleau said. “Show us the proof.”

And, see, that’s the thing…

Some people reading this news about Leavitt’s relative might expect that Ferreira might get special treatment, that Leavitt and other MAGA administrators might start making excuses for why her case is different, or that President Donald Trump’s MAGA-fied mouthpiece would publicly support Ferreira at all. After all, most of us would be plenty concerned if the mother of our sibling’s child — whom the child still has a relationship with — was grappling with such legal struggles. But if you actually believe Leavitt — the press secretary who has long-proven she’ll blindly back her MAGA messiah no matter how stupid it makes her look — is going to go to bat for a family member who has already been branded a criminal by the DHS, well, I’ve got a “medbed” to sell you.

Anyway, according to Pomerleau and a GoFundMe page set up on Ferreira’s behalf, Ferreira “maintained her legal status” in the United States by receiving protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which grants protection for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The GoFundMe page states that Ferreira was brought to the U.S. as a child in 1998 and that she has done “everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here.”

Yeah — this administration doesn’t care about any of that. She’s a brown woman with questionable legal status; therefore, she’s a “criminal illegal alien” regardless of what the facts or circumstances actually are.

It’s the MAGA way.

