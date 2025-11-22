Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years – Fans React

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kandi Burruss confirmed that she and Todd Tucker are ending their 11-year marriage on Nov. 21, and the announcement sparked a wave of reactions online. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the news in a PEOPLE exclusive. She called the choice “difficult and emotional” and asked for privacy as their family moves through this transition.

Welp – as many fans have been saying – someone call Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce.

Kandi and Todd meet during season four of RHOA in 2011. They fell in love, got married in 2014, and blended their families with Riley, Kaela, Ace, and Blaze. Their relationship – the highs, the struggles, and the growth – became a meaningful part of Kandi’s storyline.

The Bravo-universe was rooting for them.

And many viewers remember how early on Mama Joyce, openly questioned the relationship. That tension became a memorable part of their story on the show.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split – Here’s What Kandi Told ‘PEOPLE’

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In her statement, Kandi said she reached her decision after “deep thought and a lot of prayer.” She’s prioritizing protecting her peace, being present for her kids, and co-parenting with love and respect.

She also thanked fans for their longtime support and asked for “privacy, grace, and understanding.” And if you’ve followed them over the years, you know that says a lot.

Kandi and Todd built several businesses together. They opened restaurants, launched a trucking company, and even starred in a Bravo spinoff about their family and work. The couple made several high-profile appearances together – openly showing love and support.

Just last week at BravoCon 2025, Kandi thanked Todd publicly. Now, some fans are giving that speech the side eye.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split – Mama Joyce Goes Viral

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When the news dropped, longtime viewers immediately brought up Mama Joyce. Memes of her reactions have been everywhere — in comment sections, quote-tweets, and TikToks. Fans shared her signature side-eyes, her physical disbelief, and the now-iconic moment when she said something was “a scheme that Todd set up.”

Her early concerns about Todd were major RHOA moments. Kandi and Mama Joyce’s mother-daughter dynamic has always been part of Kandi’s story. And with the recent news, it’s hard not to go back down the Mama Joyce-Todd rival memory lane.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split – What’s Next for Kandi

Kandi remains focused on her work and her family. She returns to Broadway this December in & Juliet. She also continues to expand her producing career. Between her many businesses, touring with Xscape, her social media videos, and her standout fashion moments, she stays booked and busy. And she still shows up as the rockstar mom she has always been.

As Kandi told PEOPLE, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.”

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years – Fans React was originally published on hellobeautiful.com