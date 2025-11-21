Dominique Morgan, Peachie Wimbush-Polk On Trans Day Of Remembrance

✕

In light of Trans Day of Remembrance (Nov. 20), Dominique Morgan sat down with author, activist, and restorative retreat practitioner Peachie Wimbush-Polk to discuss motherhood, what it’s like to parent a Black trans child, finding joy within grief, and honoring the life and legacy of her daughter, Lala.

Lala is Ms. Peachie’s daughter, who began identifying as a woman at the age of 15, passed away on February 20, 2017. She was 32 years old.

“Before I even got on the phone with Ms. Peachie, [NewsOne Managing Editor] Monique [Judge] told me that Ms. Peachie had said, ‘Lala made her brave.’ And that just stuck with me,” Dominique wrote in an email. “We always talk about what parents bring into their children’s lives, but I wanted people to see what this child brought into her mother’s life. Listening to Ms. Peachie talk about Lala reminded me of how powerful children can be. It took me back to losing my mom in 2009 and my dad in 2002—because in that moment, it honestly felt like I was getting to have a conversation with my mom again through Lala.”

From the minute she appears on screen, you can sense that Peachie is a safe space for all.

The high esteem that Dominique holds for Peachie was evident and the sentiments were mutual as Peachie expressed her own feelings about chatting with Dominique before their call, stating, “I’m such a fan! Ever since I came across her on Threads. I love the work she does. And I absolutely love her voice, it has a Maya Angelou essence and her story made my heart sing.”

The way that Peachie lights up when talking about Lala is something to be acknowledged. When it comes to transgender issues and conversations, Black people are not often at the forefront of the conversation.

But Peachie Wimbush-Polk is not like most people.

Known by many as “OG,” Peachie serves as a prophetic earthmama guide, resplendent and full of love and light for all. That’s all due in part to Lala. Peachie doesn’t hesitate to share how mothering Lala made her fearless, and how Lala taught her to be expansive with her love and to accept people for who they are. Lala taught her not to put limits and labels on what that looks like and how to show up for her child.

In her own words, “I want everyone to feel like this. To feel seen and supported and to feel their most badass. LaLa was so courageous. She taught me to move with courage and fearlessness. I want that for everyone.” And she does the work to back that desire up.

It is rare we get to see Black mothers discuss their trans children with such joyful pride while also articulating the personal challenges they had to overcome, but Peachie is open about what she had to learn about surrender in the process of raising Lala, as she definitively states, “Ease is the path of least resistance. Nothing and no one was worth letting La feel unloved or cast out. If that means letting go of family, so be it.” And just know she would fight a rock behind her children.

Dominique goes on to share, “And I told Ms. Peachie, ‘You’re the kind of mother everyone should aspire to be.’ Not just parents of trans kids, but all mothers. Someone who loves without holding back, who asks questions instead of offering judgment, who is willing to fight for her child even when it means wrestling with herself. That’s the work of love.”

“My heart was so full after our conversation,” Peachie said. I am so hopeful about the future. I cannot wait to connect and do things with Dominique in Atlanta. I can’t wait to support her and have her out for LaLaWeen [Lala was born on Halloween, 1984]. I am now more motivated than ever to create this foundation and to get back in the trenches and start serving trans youth.”

For Dominique, “The conversation renewed something in me. Especially now, when it feels like the last five years of progress for trans people have been peeled back. Knowing that women like Ms. Peachie are still out here holding the line—it matters. It reminded me that bravery doesn’t only move from parent to child. Sometimes it comes from a child’s spirit and reshapes who that parent becomes. And Lala did that.”

