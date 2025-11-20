Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Wellness Products – Candles and Teas

This year brought more than its fair share of challenges, and the Melanin Beauty Awards team felt that shift deeply. With so many people navigating burnout, anxiety, and the everyday pressures of simply keeping it together, the editors knew the 2025 awards needed to stretch beyond traditional beauty. Yes, great products still took center stage, but wellness—real, grounding, everyday wellness—had to be part of the conversation. Not as a buzzword or a trendy add-on, but as something essential to how we show up in our lives, our communities, and even for ourselves.

That’s why this year’s wellness picks were chosen with intention. The team wanted to highlight items that supported rest, comfort, and balance, especially for Black women who often pour into everyone else first. These weren’t just products that smelled nice or looked cute on a nightstand. They were things that genuinely made hard days easier, moments calmer, and evenings a little softer. The kind of items that remind you to take a breath—even when you forget to.

Some choices were rooted in the simple pleasures that ground us at home. Phlur’s Currant Crush Candle, for example, made the list because it instantly shifts the energy in a room—warm, cozy, and perfect for colder seasons. And Brooklyn Tea earned its spot easily; it’s one of those household staples that does more than taste good. Their blends help regulate the nervous system, soothe hectic mornings, and bring a sense of steadiness back into the day.

And while the wellness list is intentionally tight this year, the two categories we focused on—candles and teas—made the most impact in our own lives. These are the small, steady comforts that helped us unwind after long days, reset our mood, and carve out a moment of peace when everything felt loud. If wellness felt harder to reach this year, consider these picks the gentle nudge back toward yourself. They may be simple, but they showed up for us in big ways and that’s why they’re here.

Phlur Currant Crush Candle

Phlur’s Currant Crush Candle is a bright, fruity blend of red currant, cassis, rhubarb, and soft florals. It’s fresh, full-bodied, and instantly lifts the mood in any room—perfect if you love a candle that feels equal parts cozy and vibrant.

FORVR Mood Champagne Showers Candle

FORVR Mood’s Champagne Showers candle is both empowering and refined. The fruity, citrus blend of Italian bergamot, peach fizz and creamy woods is giving peach Bellini energy. With up to 65 hours of burn-time, this is guaranteed to turn any space into a celebration.

Juana Cypress + Mint Recovery Candle

Juana’s Cypress + Mint Recovery Candle is the reset button in candle form—and it’s non-toxic, which we love. Lemon zest, cypress, and three types of mint bring a cool, refreshing lift, while woodsy notes ground the scent. Light it when you need to restore your vibe and breathe again.

Majenye Velvet Dreams Candle

Majenye’s Velvet Dreams Candle is the one you light when you want your space to feel grown, cozy, and a little bit luxe. The jasmine, vanilla, and hibiscus blend smells amazing without being overpowering, and the crackling wooden wick is chef’s kiss for vibe-setting.

Harlem Candle Co. Brownstone Spice Luxury Candle

Get cozy and chic this fall with Harlem Candle Co.’s Brownstone Spice Luxury candle. Nutmeg, cedarwood and pine are just a few of the notes you’ll notice with every whiff. Crafted by a world-renowned perfumer, this cruelty-free, vegan candle with 100% cotton wicks will make your home feel warm, inviting and sophisticated.

Tribe & Oak Coconut Sandalwood Candle

Tribe & Oak serves up eco-friendly, sustainable products that elevate both your living space and your self-care routine—and their Coconut and Sandalwood candle is no exception. With top notes of coconut milk and benzoin, heart notes of coconut and sandalwood and a base of cedar, tonka and amaris, this scent transports you to a vacation right at home. Made with non-toxic coconut soy wax, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their space without compromising on wellness.

Brooklyn Tea

What’s tea? Brooklyn Tea, that’s what. If you’re looking for flavor for your palate, Brooklyn Tea is your go-to. Sourcing blends from around the world from nuanced oolongs to smooth herbals to bold black and green teas, these premium sips never miss. Explore flavors that quench your thirst and elevate your vibe, one cup at a time.

Shari’s Tea

Inspired by Jamaica’s rich tea traditions, Shari’s Tea brings a connection to culture, history and well-being. The ethically sourced loose leaf teas deliver a taste that embodies the motto “Out of Many, One Tea.” Whether you’re a seasoned tea enthusiast or just starting out, each blend offers a journey of bold, global flavors.

House of Tea Company

Looking to heal from the inside out? House of Tea Company is the handcrafted answer. These deliciously blended herbal teas are thoughtfully crafted to support overall wellness from women managing fibroids and PCOS to men seeking to promote prostate health and regulate blood pressure. Each drink brings balance, nourishment and a moment of calm to your daily routine.

