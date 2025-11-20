Is Beauty Sleep Real? How a Good Night’s Rest Boosts Your Appearance And Ways To Get It

Source: Hispanolistic / Getty

You may have heard people say they’ve gotta get their beauty sleep, or even uttered the words yourself. It turns out, your relationship with sleep can impact a person’s health and definitely their physical appearance.

With sleep playing a vital role in repairing and maintaining the entire body, there’s a science behind the restorative processes that occur during sleep. Everything from your brain to your immune system, metabolism, and skin undergoes changes depending on how much rest you get consistently.

Not only does sleep increase the production of growth hormone, which experts believe helps with muscle growth and rebuilding cells, but it can also boost your immune system. This helps keep you healthy by fighting infections, preventing illnesses, and decreasing stress. It even helps maintain pathways in the brain related to how you retain information! With your body feeling refreshed and energized, from the inside out, you actually don’t lose if you snooze, because a successful night of slumber gives a person’s mood and focus a significant boost.

The real kicker is that sleep can even affect the health of your hair! During our research, Madamenoire discovered that one lesser-known benefit of beauty sleep is stronger hair —who knew? Additionally, the gains for your skin are remarkable, so we’re sharing tips there too!

Keep reading for how proper rest can help keep your tresses luxurious and your skin glowing!

It Keeps The Stress Down

Source: Westend61 / Getty

A study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information determined that there is a clear link between stress and a lack of hair growth.

Moreover, hair follicles displayed degranulation, or “the cellular process where cells, such as mast cells, neutrophils, and natural killer cells, release the contents of their granules into the surrounding area,” when subjects encountered a stress response.

Not only does this process harm a person’s immune system, but it also reduces the body’s ability to combat allergic reactions. Since stress can trigger the release of cortisol and various hormones that cause inflammation in the skin, minimizing stress through the proper amount of sleep does wonders. So, the rule of thumb is that more sleep equals a restored body, which in turn regulates stress and helps combat stress-induced hair loss.

It Allows The Body To Repair Itself

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

When you really think about it, humans are like plants. We need to be nourished, spend time in the sun (think walks in the park), and receive gentle care to really grow into the best versions of ourselves (I don’t know about you, but that sounds like taking care of fresh flowers if you ask us).

While slumbering, your body produces growth hormones, which are essential for building and repairing tissues, including those lovely hair follicles!

Your body also produces more collagen, or the protein that keeps your skin firm and elastic, while sleeping, thus decreasing saggy skin, fine lines, and wrinkles.

It Increases Blood Flow

Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

Blood flow to the scalp increases during sleep, which ultimately delivers essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles.

That means, all you have to do is close your eyes, drift off into dreamland, and your body will do the rest for you. With an increase in blood flow, your hair and skin need everything that they need to help repair both, especially daily environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution that can be detrimental to your skin.

How Much Sleep Do I Need To Reap These Benefits?

Source: mihailomilovanovic / Getty

While each person is different, doctors recommend 7 or more hours of sleep each night for people to reap the benefits that we’ve highlighted, including improved memory, decision-making, and overall health (like stronger hair and healthier skin).

Of course, a person’s age is a key factor in the amount of rest needed each night to really see a return on their sleep investment. Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 are advised to get seven or more hours of sleep, while adults 65 and up should get between 7 and 8 hours of sleep per night.

What Are Some Ways To Get Better Sleep?

Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

Some days may be better than others when it comes to drifting into a peaceful slumber, but for the nights where shuteye is far and few between, there are some ways to motivate your body to rest, while also giving your life some enhancements along the way (think, soft life).

There’s even everything from sleep music to calming sounds, and narrated stories designed to help people get the recommended amount of sleep each night.

Check out five go-to products to help enhance your sleep.

Sleep-Tracking Devices

Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

What better way to get better rest than to know the areas you need to work on to get it? Products like the Oura Ring or WHOOP 4.0 track sleep patters to help provide data and enhance sleep quality.

Weighted Blankets

Source: Luc TEBOUL / Getty

Gaining popularity in recent years thanks to its ability to promote relaxation and improve sleep, the weight from the blankets mimic the feeling of being hugged or help, provide deep pressure stimulation, and more.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Source: AlexandrBognat / Getty

Not only are these great for skin and hair health, helping to reduce wrinkles, breakage, and frizz, while maintaining and increasing hydration, these are also designed to provide comfort, which is a key recipe to better sleep.

Aromatherapy

Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

Essential olils like lavender, chamomile, and bergamot are known to have calming and sedative properties to increase relaxation, reduce stress, and improve overall sleep quality.

Sound Machines

Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

Thanks to its ability to mask distracting noises, create a a calming environment, and assist with establishing a consistent bedtime routine, sound machines are a great way to improve sleep.

BONUS: SLEEP MASK

Source: bmanzurova / Getty

Not only do sleep masks block light and reduce eye strain, but it also protects the skin and enhances REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which is a crucial stage for cognitive function and memory consolidation.

