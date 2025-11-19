Black Celebs To Watch This Award Season

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The award season is officially upon us, and it’s shaping up to be a major celebration of Black excellence in music. From country music to the highly anticipated GRAMMYs, Black artists are dominating the spotlight with exciting nominations.

The War and Treaty and Shaboozey are up for honors at this year’s CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, set for Nov. 19, 2025, will feature two Black artists vying for major honors. In a genre where Black representation has often been limited, the recognition of The War and Treaty and Shaboozey is a significant milestone. The War and Treaty, a duo known for blending country, Americana, and soul, has been nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. The group, which consists of husband and wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, has been in the spotlight since the release of their debut album Healing Tide. In 2019, they received the Emerging Act of the Year award at the 2019 Americana Music Association awards for their work, and the album received critical acclaim for its hit single “Set My Soul on Fire.”

Meanwhile, newcomer Shaboozey, an artist blending traditional country sounds with contemporary flair, is up for New Artist of the Year. The 30-year-old artist’s hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent a remarkable 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No.1 in 2024. These nominations mark a rare but important moment for Black artists in the country music world, as they continue to push boundaries and expand the genre’s definition.

SZA, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator are nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Turning to the Grammys, set to take place on Feb. 1, 2026, the nominations reflect a continued rise in Black talent across the music industry. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with an impressive nine nominations, showcasing his ongoing influence and mastery in hip-hop. Close behind him is Leon Thomas, who earned six nominations, solidifying his place as one of the most promising voices in music today. In October, Thomas’ smash single “Mutt” made it to the top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, helping the star gain yet another notch on his career belt.

Other notable Black celebrities nominated include Clipse (five nominations), Doechii (five nominations), SZA (five nominations), and Tyler, The Creator (five nominations), all of whom have had a groundbreaking year in music.

Taking a closer look at the categories, Lamar’s “Luther”, featuring SZA, has been nominated for Record of the Year, while Doechii’s track “Anxiety” is also in the running for the same prestigious category. If Doechii secures a win next year, she will earn her second Grammy. Doechii made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Best Rap Album for her critically acclaimed album Alligator Bites Never Heal. The big achievement marked a groundbreaking moment, as she became the third Black woman to ever win in this category, following in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. In addition to her win, Doechii received nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her hit single “Nissan Altima.”

In the Album of the Year category for 2026, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, Leon Thomas’s MUTT, and Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA are all vying for the top honor. Lamar’s influence is again evident in the Song of the Year category, with “Luther” featuring SZA, earning a nomination, alongside Doechii’s “Anxiety”, which was written by Jaylah Hickmon.

This year’s nominations prove that Black artists continue to lead and shape the music industry, from genre-defying innovations to emotional storytelling that resonates across the globe. With the CMA Awards and the Grammys both showcasing remarkable talent, it’s clear that Black celebrities will be at the forefront of this year’s award season, carrying and cementing their legacy as trailblazers in the world of music.

