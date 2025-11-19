Listen Live
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Reflects On His Rise, His Roots, And His R&B Reign

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse

Published on November 19, 2025

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse
Source: R1 / Airiel B.

The Quicksilva Morning Show welcomed multitalented singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas for a powerful and personal sit down that reminded listeners exactly why he is one of the most exciting artists in music right now. From Broadway to Nickelodeon to six Grammy nominations and an R&B album that refuses to slow down, Leon’s story is all about evolution, heart, and undeniable hustle.

Leon opened up about one of his earliest visits to the station when he arrived in the middle of a snowstorm to perform his now-famous Tiny Desk set. The moment was emotional for him as he had just lost his grandfather, Big John. He shared that Baltimore’s warmth during that time helped him heal in ways he will never forget.

Before his breakout moment, Leon had already put in years of work. Fans often forget he began as a child actor on Broadway before becoming a familiar face on Nickelodeon. His transition into music was shaped by real mentorship. Babyface opened his Los Angeles studio to Leon at just eighteen, giving him room to sharpen his skills and build a real brand. Later, Ty Dolla Sign and Sean Barron brought him into their Easy Money label, which helped introduce Leon’s sound to the world.

His single “Mut” became a major moment, and the remix featuring Chris Brown took it even further. Leon described the collaboration as a blessing and said Chris brought the type of energy that elevated the record instantly.

Check out the full interview below:

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse was originally published on 92q.com

