Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]
Teedra Moses sat down with Supreme on 101.1 The WIZ ahead of her intimate “Wine Down” performance at Nostalgia Wine & Jazz last Friday.
True to who she is, Teedra came through with her signature New Orleans charm: bubbly, grounded, and no-BS.
She opened up about her newly released Complex Simplicity REIMAGINED, a fresh take on her 2004 debut that blends new features and updated production.
Teedra also shared what life looks like grown and living alone plus the joy she gets from watching her adult twin sons (who she shares with rapper Ras Kass) carve out their own paths in music, and plenty more in between.
